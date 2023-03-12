Open in App
South Bend, IN
South Bend Tribune

Basketball: Glenn, Penn and NorthWood get semistate assignments

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tB5fp_0lGP0lUR00

Throughout his Hall of Fame career, Al Rhodes has seen every type of Indiana High School Athletic Association state tournament format — until this year.

The IHSAA has thrown Rhodes, his No. 2 Penn team and the other 31 remaining boys basketball teams left in the tournament for a loop with Sunday's random drawing to determine Saturday's semistate matchups.

The South Bend area has three teams remaining in the boys tournament with the Kingsmen in 4A, No. 1 NorthWood in 3A and the surging John Glenn Falcons, also in 3A.

All three teams received their opponent and site assignments for Saturday, setting up some juicy semistate matchups.

The Kingsmen will play No. 3 Hammond Central in the second of two semistate games at Michigan City.

NorthWood will also play in semistate No. 2 in 3A at Elkhart's North Side Gym against Fort Wayne Dwenger, while Glenn will play in the early game against Delta.

Penn (27-1) and Hammond Central (26-1) will return to the Wolves Den where they each won regional games on Saturday. The Kingsmen downed Chesterton, 73-60, while the Wolves, in just their second year as a school beat Mishawaka, 59-46, despite going scoreless in the third quarter.

The Wolves (26-1) are one of two teams in Indiana who have yet to lose a game to a fellow IHSAA team, falling to Whitney Young of Illinois on Dec. 27. Since then, they have won 18 straight games. It will be a tough task for the Kingsmen, hoping to advance to Saturday night's championship game and a chance to win their first semistate title since 2001.

The other 4A Northern Semistate matchup features Fort Wayne Wayne (21-4) and Kokomo (22-4).

NorthWood has been one of the favorites in 3A all season and got a favorable semistate draw against Bishop Dwenger (13-13). The Saints have the least amount of wins of the four teams left in 3A North, but haven't lost since Feb. 10.

In the other 3A North semistate, Glenn (17-10) has embraced its underdog role to reaching its first regional after Saturday's four-point win over No. 9 South Bend Washington. The Falcons have never won a semistate title.

Their opponent, Delta (18-9) last won a semistate in 2002 and has won eight of their past nine games dating back to Feb. 4. If the Panthers and Falcons both win, they would meet in Saturday night's semistate championship game.

Here are the full semistate listings

IHSAA NORTH SEMISTATE PAIRINGS

CLASS 4A (Michigan City)

10 a.m.: Fort Wayne Wayne (21-4) vs Kokomo (22-4)

12 p.m.: Penn (27-1) vs Hammond Central (26-1)

8: Championship

CLASS 3A (Elkhart)

10 a.m.: Delta (18-9) vs John Glenn (17-10)

12 p.m. NorthWood (25-2) vs Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (13-13)

8: Championship

CLASS 2A (Logansport)

10 a.m.: Gary 21st Century (21-5) vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (24-3)

12 p.m.: Wapahani (25-1) vs. Lewis Cass (19-7)

8: Championship

CLASS 1A (Lafayette Jeff)

10 a.m.: Southwood (13-12) vs. Fountain Central (23-4)

12 p.m.: Marquette Catholic (20-7) vs. Kouta (17-9)

8: Championship

IHSAA SOUTH SEMISTATE PAIRINGS

CLASS 4A (New Castle)

10 a.m.: Brownsburg (21-4) vs, Jennings County (24-2)

12 p.m.: Ben Davis (30-0) vs. Bloomington North (19-5)

8: Championship

CLASS 3A (Seymour)

10 a.m.: Scottsburg (21-5) vs. North Daviess (24-5)

12 p.m.: Guerin Catholic (18-8) vs. Beech Grove (17-6)

8: Championship

CLASS 2A (Southport)

10 a.m.: Brownstown Central (23-4) vs. Indy Scecina (18-6)

12 p.m.: Parke Heritage (19-9) vs. Linton-Stockton (27-1)

8: Championship

CLASS 1A (Washington)

10 a.m.: Indy Lutheran (17-7) vs. Loogootee (20-7)

12 p.m.: Jac-Cen-Del (18-9) vs. Rock Creek (11-14)

8: Championship

Comments / 0

