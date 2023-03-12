Open in App
Boston, MA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Not without weather challenges:’ Last day to ski in NEO

By Cris Belle,

4 days ago

(WJW) — According to the calendar, winter is not officially over, but ski season in Northeast Ohio is.

Boston Mills/Brandywine Ski Resort closes Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. for the rest of the 2022-2023 winter season.

“We have so much gratitude to our team and all of you – our guests,” the resort said in a Facebook post . “It was a fun season, but not without weather challenges. Thank you for your continued support, and for making Boston Mills and Brandywine your place to enjoy time skiing, snowboarding and tubing.”

Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida

If you still want to use your ski pass, you can plan a weekend getaway to Seven Springs , which is also on the Epic Pass.

Want to see the slopes during the summer months? Artfest returns to Boston Mills June 23 – June 25 and June 30 – July 2. Check out their special events here .

