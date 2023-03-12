Austin Butler Dramatically Read One Of Taylor Swift's Songs & It's Legit Audio Therapy (VIDEO)

Austin Butler gave an Oscar-worthy performance reading one of Taylor Swift's songs, and fans loved the star's vocal skills.

The Elvis actor gave W Magazine a dramatic reading of Swift's iconic song "Red" in the style of spoken word poetry, and it was smooth as butler butter.

W Magazine posted the clip to their TikTok on March 11 with the caption, "Things we didn't know we needed: #Oscar nominee #AustinButler performing a dramatic reading of # TaylorSwift's 'Red.'"

Things we didn’t know we needed: #Oscar nominee #AustinButler performing a dramatic reading of #TaylorSwift’s ‘Red.’ #oscars #swifttok

Butler holds the lyrics on a white script in the video and slowly reads them aloud, occasionally glancing up to gaze into the camera.

"Loving him is like driving a new Maserati down a dead-end street," said Butler as he stared down at the pages.

"Loving him was red. Red, red, red, red, red... Was that alright?" asked Butler.

According to fans, Butler's reading was more than just alright.

"I can hear him reading the lyrics of the whole discography and fell asleep in peace," reads a comment.

Another person suggested Butler add audio work into his professional life.

"Okay, but this needs to be on the Calm app - like Austin reciting Taylor's entire discography??? Sold."

Several fans were on board with the idea, with another person commenting, "Someone get him an audiobook deal!"

Fans were previously curious as to why Butler's voice had changed after Elvis, but it seems like no one has any complaints when it comes to listening to the man talk.

Butler has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, so fans may soon be listening to an Oscar-winning actor performing T-swift.