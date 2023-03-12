Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alex Smalley makes third island green ace of the week at 2023 Players Championship

By Adam Schupak,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHrmz_0lGOxy9J00
Photo: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Aces are wild at the par-3 17th at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass this week.

On Sunday, Alex Smalley became the latest to make a hole-in-one at the famed island green. The 26-year-old Duke product had made a double-bogey seven thanks to a water ball at the par-5 16th.

“I figured I might as well just go right at it,” Smalley said.

He stepped up at the 133-yard par 3 with a sand wedge and delivered another highlight reel moment.

“I guess it landed right on the downslope and just went in,” he said.

Smalley, who recorded his fourth career hole in one, joined Hayden Buckley, who started the fireworks early on Thursday morning in the first round, and Aaron Rai, who made his ace on Saturday during the third round.

Smalley’s ace in the final round is the 12th at the hole since Brian Claar in 1991, and first in the final round since Fred Couples in 1997.

After he picked his ball out of the hole, he motioned as if he intended to toss the ball into the water.

“My caddie told me it would be pretty funny if I kind of fake threw it in the water, so I went ahead and listened to him,” Smalley said. “There was no way I was teeing off on 18 with that ball, either. It’s in my bag somewhere.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 Players Championship
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Report: Patriots interested in bringing back former 1st-round pick WR
Houston, TX1 day ago
Multiple SEC Schools Reportedly Not Happy With Coaching Hire
Austin, TX1 day ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Jack Sanborn reacts to Bears signing former Wisconsin teammate T.J. Edwards
Chicago, IL1 day ago
What Is the Lowest Score Ever Shot at the Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook?
Palm Harbor, FL19 hours ago
UNC basketball player’s parents comment on NIT decision
Chapel Hill, NC13 hours ago
Broncos decline to place RFA tenders on 4 players
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy