Great Britain wore flavorless jerseys at the World Baseball Classic and fans had so many jokes

In Saturday’s World Baseball Classic 6-2 loss to Team USA, Great Britain didn’t only fall short on the field. Their unfortunate style choices left a lot to be desired, too.

While teams like Cuba, South Korea, and the Dominican Republic have shown off wonderful uniforms for this international celebration of baseball, Britain wore jerseys that seemingly had minimal effort placed into their design aesthetic. And when I say “minimal,” I mean closer to “zero.”

It’d be one thing to show up and get hammered by the Americans while looking good. The British, while wearing all gray with the blandest font for “Great Britain” adorned across their chest, couldn’t even manage that extremely basic task:

Naturally, given how bland Great Britain’s uniforms were, baseball fans were relentless with their jokes roasting them.