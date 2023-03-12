Open in App
Itta Bena, MS
Fans were furious after a college umpire intentionally made a horrendous strikeout call as retaliation

By Andrew Joseph,

4 days ago
The absolute worst thing an umpire can do is jeopardize a game’s integrity. Mistakes happen — it’s part of the human element of baseball. But there’s a huge difference between a missed call in good faith and what we saw during Friday’s New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State baseball game.

Home plate umpire Reggie Drummer made it personal and intentionally called a third strike that was nowhere near the plate to end the game. And now, he has been suspended indefinitely.

The call came with Davon Mims at the plate. He didn’t love a called second strike from Drummer and visibly showed his frustration. While Mims did react in a way that does often get players ejected, Drummer had no excuse for how he responded.

The called third strike, which was at least a foot off the plate and low, ended the game. Drummer knew exactly what he did with that call, and the Southland Conference didn’t wait long to take action.

The indefinite suspension was absolutely warranted. But honestly, Drummer shouldn’t umpire another college baseball game after showing that he’ll put his personal feelings ahead of his duty of calling a legitimate game.

Fans also wanted to see the umpire fired. You simply cannot have behavior like that from an umpire.

