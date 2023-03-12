NJ Democratic governor dodges question on possible White House bid

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D) term is up in 2026, but he said he has not given any thought to possible presidential ambitions, instead throwing his full support behind President Biden.

“I [am] 1,000 percent behind President Biden,” Murphy said in an interview with CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “And I haven’t really looked beyond that he certainly is going to run. He deserves to run. He’s earned that right. I think he’s had a great run here. And I’m gonna be 1,000 percent behind him.”

Murphy’s comments come as he has made some noise in the D.C. political scene, including his appearance at the annual Gridiron Dinner in the city over the weekend. Facing term limits that will not allow him to run for governor again, some are pointing to the 2028 presidential race as a possibility for Murphy.

Murphy, who leads the National Governors Association and the Democratic Governors Association, has positioned himself as the antithesis of some popular conservative governors that have latched onto education and cultural issues to rise to national prominence.

He targeted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) decision to reject an Advanced Placement African American studies class in the state in Sunday’s interview.

“Do we believe in teaching our whole history,” Murphy said. “The good, the bad, the ugly, nothing but the truth? The answer affirmatively is yes. So in this case, AP African American Studies, New Jersey has one high school teaching it this year, we’re expanding it to 26 next year.”

Murphy took even more direct aim at DeSantis, saying he was trying to divide people.

“He’s just trying to divide us,” Murphy said. “He’s trying to change the subject. He’s doing it for political reasons, I assume.”

