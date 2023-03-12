WakeMed to relax its COVID mask requirements at hospitals, clinics as cases decline in NC

WakeMed will relax some of its COVID masking policies for its hospitals and associated clinics beginning this Thursday, the health system announced on its website this week.

Patients, staff and visitors will no longer be required to mask up in certain parts of WakeMed hospitals, including public hallways, break rooms, conference rooms, elevators, cafeterias, gift shops and outpatient pharmacies.

Anyone in waiting rooms where social distancing is difficult, like the emergency department waiting room and the surgical and critical care waiting areas, will still be asked to don a face covering. Masking will continue to be required for visitors and staff in patient rooms, though not for the patients themselves.

WakeMed officials said this decision was made “after thoughtful consideration” and they may still revert back to universal masking if COVID-19 transmission levels tick up. Cases of COVID in North Carolina have been decreasing every week since December, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data .

Masks are still mandatory at Duke Health and UNC Health, according to their respective websites .

The majority of physician and rehab practices associated with WakeMed will also turn mask-optional next week. Anyone with symptoms of a respiratory illness is still asked to wear a face covering, WakeMed’s new policy reads.

WakeMed also relaxed its visitor requirements Thursday, allowing children of all ages to visit patients in inpatient and outpatient facilities. The policy allowed patients receiving outpatient care to have two visitors of any age accompany them to appointments.

Since June 2020 , WakeMed has allowed one adult visitor per patient at its facilities.

Teddy Rosenbluth covers science and health care for The News & Observer in a position funded by Duke Health and the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.