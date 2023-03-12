Open in App
Guernsey County, OH
WTRF- 7News

A former Ohio Valley athlete appears in court and West Virginia has a new tax law: Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories

By Kathryn Ghion,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENQY4_0lGOu0tN00

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

He’s charged with two felonies in Guernsey County, and for the first time this week, NFL player Joshua Sills appeared in court.

Trial date set for Former Ohio Valley athlete, current NFL player, Josh Sills who is charged with rape

Sills is a former Ohio Valley athlete and currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was in court for a pretrial hearing. Sills is charged with one count of rape and one court of kidnapping for an incident that happened in 2019. His trial is tentatively set for June 19.

It was one of the biggest items on this year’s West Virginia Legislative session, and this week Governor Jim Justice signed the largest tax cut in state history into law.

West Virginia Governor signs largest tax cut in state history into law

Personal income tax will be cut by more than 21%. Personal property taxes paid on vehicles will be refunded. Small businesses will have their equipment and inventor taxes cut by half. The Governor did not say when those refunds will begin processing.

Norfolk Southern had to answer for the train derailment in East Palestine in front of the U.S. Senate.

Norfolk Southern CEO ‘deeply sorry,’ as senators ready probe

Lawmakers questioned CEO Alan Shaw, who promised to provide aid. Shaw said the recovery efforts would include more than $20 million to support East Palestine and more than $3 million for the village’s fire department.

A legendary Ohio Valley business is closing its doors .

Stewart’s RV in St. Clairsville has spanned four generations of family owners over 80-years. Long-term customers who became friends have been coming in to say goodbye to the store and visit current owner Bob Stewart. He says the industry has changed now and favors huge conglomerates over small family businesses.

Finally for some good news, a Moundsville family lost everything in a fire a few weeks ago, but they’ve turned tragedy into a way to help the community.

Moundsville man gives to charity after losing home in fire

When Chris Thomas and his family saw the donations that poured in from across the country in their time of need, they decided to take those blessings and pay them forward. Chris passed out donations to five area charities that were close to his heart, completely unannounced.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.

