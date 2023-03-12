Sacramento storm update: Be prepared for more heavy rain, high winds and outages

Davila said that he and his team had worked without stopping for about 16 hours.
The SMUD news release said the best items to have on hand for a storm include a fully charged cell phone, laptop or battery banks; flashlights; a battery-operated clock; extra batteries; a manual can opener; a supply of water; and a battery-operated radio for news reports.
Should the power go out, look to see if the lights are on at neighboring homes to gauge the size of the outage and report it at smud.org/outages or 888-456-7683 .
Should you see a downed power line, SMUD says assume the line is “energized,” stay away and warn others to do the same and call 911 or 888-456-7683.
As of late Sunday morning, active outages in the greater Sacramento area included 173 customers affected in Carmichael.
Comments / 0