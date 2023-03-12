Open in App
ESPN

Sources: Rams trading star CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

By Marcel Louis-Jacques and Sarah Barshop,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edSPk_0lGOktGx00

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and tight end Hunter Long , sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

The trade will be processed Wednesday, when the 2023 league year officially begins.

Ramsey tweeted his excitement for the trade Sunday, writing: "I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it's happening! @MiamiDolphins LETSGO!"

Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, is largely considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and joins another former All-Pro in Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard .

Miami has aggressively built its roster over the past year, also trading for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb .

The Dolphins had a need at cornerback after informing Byron Jones he would be released when the new league year begins and made multiple salary cap-clearing moves over the past week, restructuring the contracts of Hill, Chubb and Terron Armstead .

After this trade, the Dolphins hold four picks in the 2023 draft: one each in the second, third, sixth and seventh rounds.

The Rams pulled off a blockbuster trade for Ramsey in 2019, sending first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-rounder in 2021 to the Jacksonville Jaguars . Los Angeles signed Ramsey to a five-year, $105 million contract extension less than a year later, which was the largest ever at his position at the time of the deal.

Ramsey has three years remaining on that contract, although there isn't any guaranteed money remaining on the final two seasons. The veteran cornerback was the only player of that core Super Bowl-winning Rams group not to sign a contract extension or reworked deal last offseason. Ramsey ranks third at the position in AAV ($20 million), behind Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander ($21 million) and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward ($20.1 million).

By trading Ramsey before June 1, the Rams will take on $19.6 million of dead money on their 2023 salary cap with $5.6 million of cap savings.

Ramsey becomes the third notable defensive player jettisoned by the Rams as they work to get under the salary cap. The Rams previously had mutually parted ways with linebacker Bobby Wagner and released pass-rusher Leonard Floyd .

Ramsey was the third-highest-ranked cornerback in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the season with 4 interceptions, 18 passes defended, 12 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles and 2 sacks. His four interceptions tied his career high.

In seven seasons, Ramsey has 19 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles and 2 sacks. He was named first-team All-Pro in the 2017, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Vander Esch EXCLUSIVE: 'Why I Signed' with Cowboys
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Grading the Cowboys-Colts Stephon Gilmore trade
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Source: Texans agree to deal with DT Sheldon Rankins
Houston, TX1 day ago
Miami Heat Welcome Newly-Acquired Miami Dolphins Cornerback Jalen Ramsey To South Florida
Miami, FL16 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys acquire five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore in trade with Indianapolis Colts
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Jazz agree to rest-of-season deal with former lottery pick
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Trade breakdown: Eric Gordon to Clippers in three-team blockbuster
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Frank pushes Missouri past Illinois State in the WNIT
Columbia, MO1 hour ago
WR DJ Moore says he can help Bears reach 'new level'
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Biden flight delays San Diego State's March Madness trip
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy