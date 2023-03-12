Open in App
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed during fight in Manhattan subway station: NYPD

By Mira Wassef,

4 days ago

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a fight with four other men on a Manhattan subway platform last week, police said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old victim was standing on the southbound No. 4 subway platform at the East 59th Street-Lexington Avenue station at 12:20 a.m. when he got into an argument with the group, according to the NYPD. The fight then turned physical before one of the suspects stabbed the victim in the torso with a knife, police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Purse snatcher shoved, kicked woman in Williamsburg: NYPD

The group ran out of the subway station after the incident, police said. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Community Policy