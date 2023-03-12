Open in App
The Comeback

Jalen Ramsey had quite the reaction to being traded

By Andrew Bucholtz,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fk1QI_0lGOivxz00

There have been reports for weeks that Los Angeles Rams’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey was likely to be traded to free up cap space. Well, that trade appears to have come together Sunday. As per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ramsey is headed to the Miami Dolphins, his preferred destination. Rapoport reported that the Rams and Dolphins are finalizing a trade for Ramsey, then he and colleague Tom Pelissero noted the deal was done and relayed the return:

And Ramsey himself had quite the series of tweets Sunday:

So, yeah, it seems like Ramsey is excited about this, from the “Can’t ever tell me prayer don’t work!” to the “Mood.” And the Dolphins will certainly be excited as well. Ramsey has made six consecutive Pro Bowls with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then the Rams, and he’s a three-time first-team All-Pro selection as well (in 2017, 2020, and 2021). And his coverage ability has gotten him lots of attention, as has his confidence and his thoughts on opposing quarterbacks .

Ramsey (seen above in an Oct. 2022 game) signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Rams in 2020, with $71 million guaranteed. At that time, that made him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive back. And he’s certainly performed at a level near the top of the league, and may continue to do so in Miami.

Ramsey has a cap hit of more than $25 million this year , though. So moving on from him will give the Rams some flexibility in their attempts to retool after a disappointing 5-12 season. And they also got Long and that pick in return. We’ll see how this deal works out for both the Rams and Dolphins.

[Jalen Ramsey on Twitter ; photo from Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports]

The post Jalen Ramsey had quite the reaction to being traded appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

