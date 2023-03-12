Open in App
Another storm system will bring more rain to Long Beach this week

By Staff Reports,

2 days ago

Yet another atmospheric river is headed toward Southern California, which will bring rain to the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next weather system does not appear to be as powerful as the last one, but weather officials nevertheless cautioned that “considerable flooding” could occur in lower elevations from additional rain and snowmelt that could swell creeks and streams.

The most recent forecasts from the National Weather Service show that rainfall is expected in the Los Angeles area from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night, with the peak period of heavy rain falling early Wednesday morning.

Long Beach specifically has a 50% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Tuesday, growing to a 90% chance Tuesday night. A 60% chance of rain is currently projected for Wednesday.

Forecasters expect Long Beach to get 2.36 inches of rain between 5 p.m. Monday and 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The post Another storm system will bring more rain to Long Beach this week appeared first on Long Beach Post .

