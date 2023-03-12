Open in App
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills, Matt Milano agree to extension which creates salary cap space

By Nick Wojton,

2 days ago
(Update: 12:59 p.m.): The Bills confirmed Milano signed an extension with the team:

Matt Milano is not the Buffalo Bills linebacker that has been in the news in recent weeks.

Rather, it’s been Tremaine Edmunds, a pending free agent, and whether or not he will re-sign with the team.

We don’t know that answer for Edmunds just yet. We do for Milano: Yes, he will re-up with Buffalo.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills and Milano have signed a two-year contract extension.

Milano, 28, is now on his third contract with the Bills. At the end of his rookie contract, Milano did not test the free-agent market and opted to re-sign with Buffalo. That second deal had Milano signed through the 2024 season.

Milano and the Bills now added two years to his contract with this latest update. Now he’s signed through 2026.

Furthermore, that idea gave Buffalo a salary cap boost. Per Schefter, the Bills save $6 million in cap space in 2023 with the new contract.

With the added space, Buffalo is still over the 2023 salary cap. On Saturday, the team and defensive tackle Tim Settle agreed to a renegotiated deal for 2023 which reduced his cap hit by $600K.

The leaves the Bills approximately $11M still over next year’s cap, which means there will be more contract updates to come. Bills Wire will provide that information as it’s made available.

