Open in App
Toledo, OH
See more from this location?
ABC News

Ohio judge to decide on insanity defense in child slayings

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0lGO3A8400

An Ohio judge is scheduled to decide this week on the validity of the insanity defense submitted by a man charged with fatally shooting two of his girlfriend's three young sons and wounding the third.

Judge Eric Allen Marks last week heard assessments from two psychologists of the state of mind of 29-year-old Kevin Moore at the time of the February 2021 shootings in Toledo, The (Toledo) Blade reported.

Marks then recessed the nonjury trial until Thursday afternoon and must now decide whether Moore knew the wrongfulness of his actions when he shot the victims, killing 14-month-old Gabriel Phillips and 5-year-old Ahmir Phillips and wounding a 4-year-old boy.

Moore is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and single counts of attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault. A second felonious assault count was dismissed at the end of testimony last week.

One psychologist testified Thursday that decades ago he would have supported an insanity defense because Ohio law at the time required only proof of mental illness. Since then, he said, the standard has “become very, very strict” in requiring substantial evidence of inability to tell right from wrong.

He and another psychologist concluded that despite the defendant's severe schizophrenic mental illness and gross overreaction to events in the home, he later demonstrated an understanding of having been in the wrong.

Defense attorney John Thebes, however, cited a third psychiatrist's conclusion that Moore did qualify for an insanity defense under current law. He said the defendant's rambling remarks and many of his actions were consistent with a schizophrenia patient not taking appropriate medication.

Prosecution witnesses, however, cited testimony from the children's mother that Moore's behavior appeared normal both before and after the crimes, and they said mental illness should have been evident beforehand if he was profoundly disturbed at the time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Teens to be tried as adults in murder of Antwan Walker
Toledo, OH8 hours ago
11 Investigates: Toledo men featured in 'Guilty Without Proof' expected to be freed after 23 years in prison
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Toledo man sentenced to life without parole for shooting, killing young children
Toledo, OH14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Heavier security at CCHS Friday following threat
Toledo, OH10 hours ago
Alleged serial bank robber out on bond
Bettsville, OH1 day ago
Toledo woman pleads not guilty in stabbing death
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Search Warrant Served at Findlay Business
Findlay, OH1 day ago
Standoff occurs at Milan motel after suspect allegedly strangles, throws down pregnant woman
Milan, OH1 day ago
Man sentenced in May 2022 police chase that ended in a crash
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Hancock County Grand Jury indicts a fourth suspect for the 2018 death of Jeffery Gary
Findlay, OH2 days ago
BG Police arrest Weston man for warrants, meth pipe and open alcohol in vehicle
Bowling Green, OH1 day ago
Police raid Findlay internet café in illegal gambling payouts, narcotics sales investigation
Findlay, OH2 days ago
19-year-old charged with 2020 central Toledo homicide
Toledo, OH2 days ago
‘Mann’ with a Plan: Alleged Straw Purchase Scheme Results in 35 Criminal Charges
Oil City, PA5 days ago
Where do the guns used in violent crime come from? It's mostly one of two ways, ATF says
Toledo, OH2 days ago
No criminal charges for police officers who shot, killed armed man in west Toledo
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo woman’s house hit by a neighbor’s fallen chimney
Toledo, OH9 hours ago
Man arrested for possession of meth, public indecency
Sandusky, OH2 days ago
Toledo woman shot Saturday night
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Woman escapes domestic violence situation after being held against her will all day
Graytown, OH4 days ago
Epworth United Methodist Church, fired preschool director clash over accusations of financial impropriety
Toledo, OH1 day ago
16-year-old dies in Oak Harbor crash
Oak Harbor, OH1 day ago
Residents question safety, privacy of new Toledo water meters
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Police investigate after two shot in Lansing
Lansing, MI4 days ago
BG man found in shed revived by Narcan on way to hospital
Bowling Green, OH4 days ago
12-year-old missing from Fostoria found Monday night
Fostoria, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy