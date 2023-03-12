Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Bengals could be interested in Texans DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

By Mark Lane,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QA5Q_0lGO2qj100

The Houston Texans losing a decent defensive lineman in free agency to the Cincinnati Bengals was how they started their three seasons of double-digit losses, and maybe the AFC North club doing an encore is how Houston breaks the cycle.

According to Dan Graziano from ESPN, the Bengals have interest in defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

The Bengals are among the teams looking for edge rush help in free agency and could be one of the teams interested in Obo Okoronkwo if the Texans aren’t able to get him signed before the market opens.

Okoronkwo generated 44 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, 5.0 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble through 17 games, eight of which he started.

The Texans were using Okoronkwo as an edge defender in Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme with a 4-3 front. Okoronkwo spent the first two years of his NFL career playing in Wade Phillips’ 3-4 scheme as an outside linebacker with the Los Angeles Rams. The former Alief Taylor High School product can be productive either way, which is why he might be useful in Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s scheme.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Texans Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback
Houston, TX1 day ago
Texans Showing Interest In C Jake Brendel
Houston, TX2 days ago
DeMeco Ryans expected to bring 49ers defender to Texans
Houston, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lions fans are not happy about losing RB Jamaal Williams
Detroit, MI14 hours ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin dropped his 100-million-dollar lawsuit against Marriott
Dallas, TX1 day ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Broncos cut 2 wide receivers from offseason roster
Denver, CO19 hours ago
5-star Florida quarterback commit set to visit for spring game
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Cowboys expected to release Elliott today as free agency officially begins
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Eagles players react to the news that Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay will be released
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Twitter reacts to RB David Montgomery signing with the Lions
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
CBS Sports grades Texans C-plus for free agency haul
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Broncos decline to place RFA tenders on 4 players
Denver, CO1 day ago
Big takeaways from the Steelers linebacker swap in free agency
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Report: Titans have 'strong interest' in LB Denzel Perryman
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Former Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to sign with Buccaneers
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Why Bengals lost Vonn Bell in free agency
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Broncos lose free agent tight end to Texans
Denver, CO1 day ago
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo takes to Twitter to show excitement to join Browns
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Seahawks GM John Schneider takes veiled shot at Russell Wilson's agent
Seattle, WA1 day ago
3 takeaways from the Steelers agreeing to terms with G Nate Herbig
Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
Bills, Stefon Diggs restructure contract to create salary cap space
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy