Utah Bull Elk Trips Over Fence & Falls On Its Face Chasing A Cow During The Rut

Eye on the prize, don’t lose focus, buddy.

This lad certainly knew what he wanted, it just so happened that paying attention might have helped get him to her faster.

Wildlife is pretty cool to watch, especially when it comes to the rut. They just act so different, and much more aggressive with only one thing on their minds. Just like a frat boy at the bars, they’re looking to meet women, and willing to even fight over them.

I mean, can you imagine if humans only got a short period of time once a year to be able to mate? It would be a few weeks of pure anarchy…

This bull elk out in Utah was on a mission to get some when he came across a fence.

We’ve seen animals struggle to jump over things before but there’s just something hilarious about a big ol’ bull chasing a cow and running into something.

This bull jumps the fence gets tangled up and does a full front flip on the other side. Without missing a beat his eyes are back on the prize and he’s off as if nothing happened.

According to the man filming, the bull just carried on, in full pursuit:

“This big guy was so focused on chasing a cow elk, he didn’t notice Biologist Brian Maxfield in his truck nearby, or the fence. The bull continued chasing the cow, acting like nothing happened. Way to recover, buddy.”

I’ve seen this one before, the hard wipe out, and then play it off cool to make sure the lady is still into it… happens to the best of us.

However, not all are this lucky…

Bull Elk Misses Jump Over Fence

What a sad sight to see.

Something so gorgeous just absolutely eating it and paying the ultimate price for a simple miscalculation…

This is as crazy as it gets, one of those moments you can’t believe you happened to catch on video. You’re filming something spectacular but fairly common in that of an elk herd running across the countryside when the completely unexpected happens.

Elk are amazing animals, though, which is why this is so heartbreaking. They can weigh up over 1000-pounds, have antlers like no other and are widely known as the tastiest wild animal around. I mean, if you’ve ever bitten into a tender elk backstrap, you know just how magnificent these beasts are.

Their bugle is world-renowned in the outdoors world… one of the coolest noises you can hear in the woods.

A herd of elk is shown running across the fields of what appears to be the American West, perhaps Colorado, Wyoming or Montana. After a bunch of cows make the jump over a fence in pans over to a nice bull running full tilt towards it.

The bull gets to the fence and makes a fairly pathetic jump. It’s back legs get hung up as he is flung forward flipping over. To make matters worse his antlers get lodged into the ground causing his neck to bend very awkwardly.

Utter shock at what we just witnessed…

The elk lays on its back kicking for its life, it kicks and kicks but doesn’t get flipped over. Very quickly it slows its movements down. The initial “he just broke his neck” thoughts are spot on here.

The video ends showing a close-up picture of this gorgeous 6×7 bull that had an extremely unfortunate end to its life.

I mean, what a painful and humbling reminder of how fragile life can be. You evade hunters, vehicles, predators, starvation, climate… everything that can kill an elk, only to get hung up on a fence, trip, and die.

The tragedy of life on full display.

Elk And Bison Go Head-To-Head

Here’s two animals that just don’t usually clash. The have no real reason to…

They both eat plants, both hate wolves, and both want nothing but peace until it comes to mating… and even then, they really only battle their own kind for mating rights and to show their dominance.

Bison and elk are two large mammals. Bison, the largest to roam North America can weigh as much as 2,000-pounds. While elk weigh in closer to the 900-pound range.

Bison and elk typically stay away from each other. They use much of the same area where they both reside. They have very similar diets eating multiple plants. Naturally, their paths tend to cross.

Bison are known to show aggression towards elk from time to time. However, the reason for why is unknown. Elk serve no threat and generally avoid bison if they can, there’s speculation as per why but no cold hard facts of for the aggression.

This bison and large bull elk are seen squaring up. The pair go head to head and push back and forth. The bison, clearly has a weight advantage. But, the elk has massive pointy antlers to its advantage.

The playing field is probably actually fairly equal.

As they fight it out, you have to think the antlers must hurt the bison. But, then again, they have reinforced heads for their own sparing sessions. Maybe, the hard bone is nothing compared to the large jolts they are used to taking.

Eventually, the elk has enough and peels away not willing to lose a pointless battle.

That’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime interactions.

Bison Herd Gores Elk Calf Trying To Hide From Wolf

When it comes to wildlife videos, we typically see a number of creatures fight over their prey in an effort to claim dinner for the night.

However, what we rarely see is two opposing creatures helping another out, and that’s exactly what we see here in this video.

In this footage from National Geographic , we see a wolf stalking an elk calf in Yellowstone National Park.

Out of nowhere, the elk notices a group of bison roaming nearby, and runs over to the group to seek refuge, knowing that they’re herbivores and pose no threat.

However, things take a turn real quick when it’s easy to see that the bison are tired of the elk’s presence in the group, and one turns and gores the elk outside of the herd.

Next thing you know, the herd of bison gang up on the lone elk, and end up killing it.

Of course, with bison being herbivores they eat only grass, weeds, and plants, so they no longer have a use for the dead elk.

The wolf, who watched the wild event unfold from a distance, then takes her opportunity to feed off the dead elk.

Needless to say, it was the wolf’s lucky day, as the video states that wolves can eat up to 20 pounds of meat per sitting, and she has it all to herself.

It truly does almost appear as if the herd of bison were doing a favor for the onlooking wolf, and it’s pretty amazing to watch this unfold up close and personal.

Check it out:

Yellowstone Bison Gores Another Bison, Lifts It Off The Ground

Holy…

Time and time again we see tourist walking right up to a full-grown bison and all we can do is cringe and wait to see what happens.

Videos continue to pop up of people paying the price of getting close to these beasts whether it’s a biker getting their pants ripped off, a tourist near getting run over or someone’s car actually getting run over by a bison.

There just doesn’t seem to be an end to the madness…

But those loses are our rewards in the form of cheap entertainment and I’m not complaining.

However, a video like this shows just why we stay the hell away from any Bison, regardless of the size or situation. You’re a tourist, not an expert or even a good photographer. It is better to be safe than sorry.

The video is a short one the point is made clear in that time.

A typical day at Yellowstone National Park with a whole herd of bison blocking the road. This fella is smart and stayed in the comfort of his vehicle and videotaped it from afar.

Amongst the group of bison, two of them seem to be havin’ er out. One of them takes off running as the other says ‘oh shit’ and takes a few steps back. Too late…

The charging bison puts its head down and literally makes another mature bison fly.

Please don’t get close to one, it will fold you right in two. Check it out.

Woman Falls And Plays Dead To Escape Charging Bison

It’s open season on idiots at Yellowstone these days.

We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), and even more recently, we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after she tried to pet a bison, yes PET A BISON. It should go without saying, but don’t try and put a bison people…

Anyways… now we have another lady who barely escaped, in fact… tripping over her own feet might’ve saved her life.

A unnamed woman was recently touring Yellowstone National Park and found herself running for her life when she got too close to a charging bison. She tripped, fell flat on her face, and then played dead. The charging bison pumped the brakes right before running her clean over.

According to KBZK , the woman was a “Montana local” and knew that she should “play dead,” but I have to ask… if you know to “play dead” when a bison tries to smash you like a bug, then how come you don’t know to stay the hell away from them?

Like, ya know?

I mean, here’s the bison warning from Yellowstone right now…

Basically, keep your distance from moose, stay WAY the hell away from bears, and Bison? Don’t even think about it…

And yet somehow, we have a new story every day with some bozo wandering right up to the herd to get a pic for the ‘Gram.

