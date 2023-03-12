Chrisean Rock Shows Off Growing Baby Bump: ‘Getting Money N Making Babies’

Chrisean Rock is a proud mother-to-be. The social media influencer and girlfriend of rapper Blueface showed off her baby bump while on the set of her upcoming music video. “Getting money n making babies is my hobby now,” Rock wrote in the caption. “I’m dropping a video on my birthday.”

Although the up-and-coming performer has been mum about her new music, it looks like she will be documenting her pregnancy throughout her journey. Social media users tweeted congratulations and criticism under Chrisean’s photo.

“No way God lettin y’all bring a kid into this,” user @Readthebiongga wrote.

“Ratchet season continues with ratchet babies,” user @slicklmfao added.

“Even though you and blueface be having some CRAZY ass moments!! I truly believe deep down inside this child will definitely mature you and soften you up a bit, and that’s what you need!! You don’t have to ALWAYS be/show people that you’re tough. I know you’ll be a GREAT mom,” user @Nakita2989 wrote.

“It’s like no matter what she does she will be criticized smh let her live and learn just like the rest us…by the way she looks absolutely beautiful here,” user @thickums1982 wrote.

Back in December, Chrisean broke the news that she was expecting a baby with her on-again, off-again boo Blueface. At the time, he denied being the child’s father and said their relationship was over.

“To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done,” he tweeted. “It’s strictly business. I tried it [and] clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine.”

Last week, the couple found themselves in the hot seat talking about their highly publicized relationship during a recent episode with Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. The former heavyweight champion did not hold back on controversial questions, especially asking about the couple fighting each other.

During the interview, Tyson asked Blueface if he likes it when Rock beats on him, VIBE reported.

“Nah. It’s kinda weird, honestly. It’s like a weird situation to be in, it’s like you wanna fight, but it’s like … I don’t know,” Blueface said. Tyson, 56, offered advice about his past experience of domestic abuse to the couple.

The two both agreed that they are working on addressing their issues to be better for each other.

