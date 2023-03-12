Open in App
California State
ABC4

Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder Tap’ operation

By Vivian Chow,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVn9a_0lGNTs8W00

( KTLA ) – Over 130 people were cited in California on Saturday on suspicion of purchasing alcohol for minors.

A “Shoulder Tap” operation took place statewide involving 44 local law enforcement agencies in partnership with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

Utah man robs bank of $1 in attempt to go to federal prison

During the operation, a minor under the supervision of law enforcement stands outside of a liquor or convenience store and asks customers to buy them alcohol.

The minor will indicate they are underage and cannot purchase alcohol.

“If an adult agrees to purchase alcohol for the underage person, they can be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor,” authorities said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oI04S_0lGNTs8W00
    Suspect arrested in Manhattan Beach for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HzXB_0lGNTs8W00
    Suspect arrested in Culver City for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QydMq_0lGNTs8W00
    Suspect arrested in Folsom for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7SIQ_0lGNTs8W00
    Suspect arrested in Lodi for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)

Through this method, over 130 people were cited for allegedly providing alcoholic beverages to minors, officials said. At least nine others were cited for open containers, public intoxication, DUI, and other crimes.

“We conduct these operations as an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and helps reduce DUIs.”

The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service, authorities said.

Statistics have shown that young people under the age of 21 have a much higher risk of being involved in a crash than older drivers. About 25 percent of fatal crashes where the drivers are under 21 involve drinking according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

