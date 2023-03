YAHOO!

Pueblo police seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect By Zach Hillstrom, The Pueblo Chieftain, 2 days ago

By Zach Hillstrom, The Pueblo Chieftain, 2 days ago

The Pueblo Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 20-year-old man wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder. Mario Valenzuela is being sought ...