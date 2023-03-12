UFC Fight Night 221 post-event facts: Merab Dvalishvili sets takedown attempt record

The UFC hosted yet another event on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 221, which took place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) continued to emerge as a contender in the main event when he outworked former champion Petr Yan (16-5 MMA, 8-4 UFC) to win a unanimous decision with a relentless pace of striking and takedown attempts.

For more on the numbers from the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from UFC Fight Night 221.

Events stats

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $194,000.

Debuting fighters went 2-1 at the event.

Vitor Petrino, Anton Turkalj, Davey Grant and Bruno Silva earned $50,000 UFC Fight Night 221 fight-night bonuses.

The UFC sold VIP tickets to fans for UFC Fight Night 221, but the promotion did not make public the total number of tickets sold or the gate.

Betting favorites went 8-5 on the card.

Betting favorites fell to 4-4 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 13-bout card was 2:33:18.

Merab Dvalishvili def. Petr Yan

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Petr Yan (red gloves) fights Merab Dvalshvili (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dvalishvili’s eight-fight UFC winning streak at bantamweight is tied with Aljamain Sterling for the longest active streak in the division.

Dvalishvili has earned eight of his nine UFC victories by decision.

Dvalishvili attempted 49 takedowns, the single-fight record for a UFC bout.

Yan’s three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since October 2021.

Yan fell to 1-4 in his past five fights dating back to March 2021.

Yan has suffered four of his five career losses by decision.

Alexander Volkov def. Alexandr Romanov

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexander Volkov (red gloves) fights Alexander Romanov (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Volkov (36-10 MMA, 10-4 UFC) has earned 27 of his 36 career victories by stoppage.

Volkov has earned all six of his UFC stoppage victories by knockout.

Alexandr Romanov (16-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) has suffered consecutive losses after starting his career 16-0.

Nikita Krylov def. Ryan Spann

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Nikita Krylov (red gloves) reacts to defeating Ryan Spann (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nikita Krylov (29-9 MMA, 11-7 UFC) has earned 27 of his 29 career victories by stoppage. He’s finished currently 22 of those wins in Round 1.

Krylov has earned nine of his 11 UFC victories by stoppage.

Ryan Spann (21-8 MMA, 7-3 UFC) has suffered five of his seven career losses by stoppage.

Jonathan Martinez def. Said Nurmagomedov

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Said Nurmagomedov (red gloves) and Jonathan Martinez (blue gloves) react after their fight during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Martinez’s (18-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) five-fight UFC winning streak at bantamweight is tied for the third-longest active streak in the division behind Aljamain Sterling (eight) and Merab Dvalishvili (eight).

Martinez has six of his nine UFC victories by decision.

Said Nurmagomedov (17-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) has suffered all three of his career losses by decision.

Mario Bautista def. Guido Cannetti

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mario Bautista (red gloves) fights Guido Cannetti (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mario Bautista (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) has earned nine of his 12 career victories by stoppage.

Guido Cannetti (10-7 MMA, 4-6 UFC) has suffered five of his seven career losses by submission.

Davey Grant def. Raphael Assuncao

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Davey Grant (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Raphael Assuncao (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Davey Grant (14-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) has earned 12 of his 14 career victories by stoppage.

Grant earns just the fourth inverted triangle choke submission in UFC history. Cole Miller, Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Jordan Leavitt also accomplished the feat.

Raphael Assuncao (29-9 MMA, 12-7 UFC) retired from MMA competition after his loss.

Assuncao fell to 12-6 since he dropped to the UFC bantamweight division in August. 2011.

Assuncao has suffered five of his seven UFC losses by stoppage.

Josh Fremd def. Sedriques Dumas

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Josh Fremd (blue gloves) reacts after fighting Sedriques Dumas (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Fremd (10-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has earned eight of his 10 career victories by stoppage.

Sedriques Dumas (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) had his seven-fight winning streak snapped for the first defeat of his career.

Victor Henry def. Tony Gravely

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Victor Henry (red gloves) and Tony Gravely (blue gloves) react after their fight during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Henry (23-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has earned both of his UFC victories by decision.

Ariane Lipski def. JJ Aldrich

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ariane Lipski (red gloves) fights JJ Aldrich (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ariane Lipski (15-8 MMA, 4-5 UFC) has earned three of her four UFC victories by decision.

JJ Aldrich (11-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) fell to 4-4 since she moved up to the UFC women’s flyweight division in March 2019.

Aldrich has suffered three of her five UFC losses by decision.

Bruno Silva def. Tyson Nam

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tyson Nam (red gloves) fights Bruno Silva (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bruno Silva (13-6-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) has earned all three of his UFC victories by stoppage.

Silva’s three-fight UFC winning streak at flyweight is tied for the second-longest active streak in the division behind Matheus Nicolau (four).

Tyson Nam (21-13-1 MMA, 3-4 UFC) suffered the first submission loss of his career.

Carlston Harris def. Jared Gooden

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Carlston Harris (red gloves) reacts to defeating Jared Gooden (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Gooden (22-9 MMA, 1-4 UFC) has suffered all four of his UFC losses by decision.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 221.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.