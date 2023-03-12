Gangsta Boo’s Upcoming Posthumous Album Reportedly Features Latto, Septa, La Chat & More

Gangsta Boo Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Gangsta Boo’s upcoming posthumous album is set to feature Latto, Skepta, La Chat, and more paying homage to the iconic rap legend.

This year started off awful for the hip-hop world as news spread rap legend Gangsta Boo passed away on New Year’s Day. The NYTimes reported Gangsta Boo whose real name is Lola Chantrelle Mitchell was found dead at her home in Memphis. Lola is a pioneer of female rap and paved the road for those we enjoy today. It’s only right we get one more album from the legend who was always cooking up music. According to TMZ, her posthumous album is on the way and will feature production from DJ Paul, Juicy J, Drumma Boy, Nick Hook, Metro Boomin’, BeatKing, and more. As far as features artists are eager to lend their talents to the upcoming project. Reportedly Latto, Skepta, La Chat, Crunchy Black, and Run The Jewels are set to be featured.

Boo’s mother Veronica Mitchell opened up to TMZ about the impact her daughter had and the happiness it brought her.

“My daughter Lola was my only baby girl. I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl. She became the Queen of Memphis and God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron. I miss her but I know she’s happy with them. “Mom added, “I’ll always remember telling her GO GET THEM DOLLAS, but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you.”

As of now the target date to release the project is what would have been her 44th birthday, August 7th.