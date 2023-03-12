East Cleveland
Change location
See more from this location?
East Cleveland, OH
CBS 58
11 current and former East Cleveland police officers indicted after 'appalling' behavior caught on video, prosecutor says
By CNN,2 days ago
By CNN,2 days ago
(CNN) -- Eleven current and former East Cleveland Police Department officers indicted Wednesday participated in "appalling" behavior and face charges including assault, dereliction of duty...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0