Open in App
East Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
CBS 58

11 current and former East Cleveland police officers indicted after 'appalling' behavior caught on video, prosecutor says

By CNN,

2 days ago
(CNN) -- Eleven current and former East Cleveland Police Department officers indicted Wednesday participated in "appalling" behavior and face charges including assault, dereliction of duty...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Man sentenced on abduction charges says he plans to use prison time wisely
Youngstown, OH22 hours ago
Cleveland men arrested after selling undercover agents posing as Mexican cartel nearly 100 firearms
Cleveland, OH18 hours ago
Cleveland man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot against son
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local authorities seek man with Cleveland ties in rape, drug cases
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
Recently-settled lawsuit accuses ex-Cleveland police commander of retaliation and dishonesty
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Police investigating after Cleveland officer shot
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Cleveland officer shot in arm, leg on city's east side
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Ohio teen found guilty of killing 18-year-old high school girlfriend days before graduation
Brunswick, OH17 hours ago
Mistrial granted in Alishah Pointer murder case
East Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Divorcing couple dispute over custody of car: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Gates Mills, OH1 day ago
CMHA police officer sues department, alleges racist retaliation over rap videos, Black Lives Matter mask
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
After chaperone catches her kissing date, woman, 22, calls police to deflect blame: Strongsville Police Blotter
Strongsville, OH1 day ago
50 shell casings collected at separate Youngstown shooting calls
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Mistrial declared in East Cleveland case for 3 defendants charged in death of Alishah Pointer: Read the court's statement
East Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Court records: Suspect in Summit County murders was previously sentenced for running Akron drug ring
Akron, OH2 days ago
Multiple youths arrested after shooting: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Mayfield Heights, OH1 day ago
7-year-old in fatal shooting identified; School responds
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Racy social media posts flagged for Cleveland Police Commission member: I-Team
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Body found behind Cleveland Heights building
Cleveland Heights, OH20 hours ago
18-year-old fatally shot in Akron
Akron, OH1 day ago
Teen male found dead of gunshot wound in Akron parking lot
Akron, OH1 day ago
Man charged after 3 bodies found in Summit County did prison time for drug ring
Copley Township, OH2 days ago
Hearsay Causes Some Maple Heights Residents to Question the Occupation of Its Council Members: None of them are Lawyers
Maple Heights, OH1 day ago
Man arrested in connection to gruesome Summit Co murders
Akron, OH3 days ago
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Akron
Akron, OH23 hours ago
Four juveniles arrested after video shared on social media allegedly showed “violent assault”
Norwalk, OH3 days ago
Middleburg Heights police on the lookout for a litterbug
Middleburg Heights, OH1 day ago
Child shot in Cleveland has died, police say
Cleveland, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy