Man Killed in Rollover Crash in North Hollywood

Photo: Getty Images

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A man was killed Sunday morning after his vehicle collided into another vehicle in North Hollywood and it rolled over and crashed into other objects.

The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. at Camarillo Street and Cahuenga Boulevard, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The 32-year-old man driving northbound on Cahuenga crashed into a vehicle that was eastbound on Camarillo, the dispatcher said.

The man's vehicle rolled over before crashing into a traffic light, a fence and "property," she said.

The man was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, she said. A woman in her 30s in the other vehicle was taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment of injuries.