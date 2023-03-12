Bills BREAKING: Matt Milano Agrees to Contract Extension - Full Details

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano is coming off the best year of his career this past season, as he earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod after joining in as an injury replacement while also being named a First-Team All-Pro selection.

The Buffalo Bills are locking in one of the cornerstones of their defense, as the team has agreed to a two-year contract extension with linebacker Matt Milano, the team announced Sunday.

The two sides agreed to a two-year extension through the 2026 season. Per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, "the move creates approximately $6 million of cap space for the Bills this offseason."

Milano is coming off the best year of his career this past season, as he earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod after joining in as an injury replacement, though it was his First-Team All-Pro that took the cake.

Based on his 2022 production, he clearly wasn't bothering settling for the second-team selection. During the regular season, he recorded 99 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries, 11 passes defended, three interceptions and one pick-six despite not playing the maximum 17 games.

Milano was a fifth-round pick by the Bills in 2017, but has exceeded those expectations significantly. Already one of the primary faces of a talented Buffalo defense, he could now be the lone star linebacker on the team with Tremaine Edmunds potentially departing in free agency.

The Bills have now made one of the most significant moves of their offseason, but some more action - or lack thereof - will determine if Buffalo can keep the gang together on defense.

