Wyoming State
Sports Illustrated Swim

10 Spectacular Photos of Australian Model Robyn Lawley in Wyoming

By Cara O’Bleness,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TKZV_0lGMbEm100

The model was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue four years in a row.

Robyn Lawley was photographed by James Macari in Wyoming.

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

After Robyn Lawley ’s debut in the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2015, she returned to the magazine the following three years.

The Australian model traveled to Malta with photographer Ben Watts for her sophomore photo shoot after her initial feature in Wyoming. She went to Mexico in ’17, where Ruven Afanador snapped her photos. The model’s most recent feature with the magazine was in 2018, when she was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne for a unique studio project called “In Her Own Words.”

Lawley, who began modeling at 16, has also worked with brands such as Lane Bryant and Marina Rinaldi. When she’s not modeling, the 33-year-old regularly shares vegan recipes on Instagram and hosts a podcast, Every Body With Robyn Lawley .

“It was such a dream to book SI; I had looked up to Elle Macpherson’s Sports Illustrated pictures from the early ’90s and Christie Brinkley, and you know, they’re just such iconic women now, and I’m just super excited that I’m in [the magazine],” Lawley said of her rookie year.

At the time of her initial photo shoot, Lawley added that as a size 12, she was honored to represent the “national average” woman in the SI Swimsuit Issue, which felt “refreshing.”

“It’s such a huge honor to be here,” she gushed.

Below are 10 of our favorite photos from Lawley’s rookie photo shoot with photographer James Macari.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIsKc_0lGMbEm100

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBy9d_0lGMbEm100

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UySKr_0lGMbEm100

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQr0K_0lGMbEm100

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdjeW_0lGMbEm100

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366alx_0lGMbEm100

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28U4QG_0lGMbEm100

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qNW8_0lGMbEm100

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuKaO_0lGMbEm100

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMpKu_0lGMbEm100

Make sure to follow SI Swimsuit on YouTube!

