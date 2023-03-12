Bucs Targeting Baker Mayfield As Potential Starting Quarterback, per Report

Baker Mayfield could rejoin the NFC South in 2023.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to target Mayfield, who had stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angles Rams in 2022, as a potential starting quarterback option, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are looking to add a veteran free agent quarterback at the right price. If Tampa Bay signs Mayfield, he'd likely compete with Kyle Trask, the team's 2021 second-round draft selection, for the starting job.

Mayfield becomes a free agent at the start of the new league year on March 15. He's expected to draw interest from teams that need depth in the quarterback room, either as a backup or someone who can challenge for the starting spot.

In five games with the Rams, Mayfield passed for 850 yards and four touchdowns. He got his first start after Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve with a spinal cord contusion.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but dealt Mayfield to Carolina for a 2024 conditional draft pick last offseason. Mayfield threw for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in Carolina.

Mayfield could be on his way to his third team in less as many years.