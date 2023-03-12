Learn more about 2023 NHL draft prospect Ryan Leonard as he analyzes his game tape and discusses his career with Tony Ferrari.

Ryan Leonard. Michael Caples/NTDP

Game Tape with Tony is an interview series with NHL draft prospects with host Tony Ferrari. Combining a laid-back interview with breaking down game tape with the prospects, Game Tape has become an excellent way to get a peek into the mindset of players as they look to take the next step in their hockey careers.

On this episode, Tony chats with Ryan Leonard of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. They discuss the journey to the NTDP squad and how his older brother, AHLer John Leonard, influenced his development.

Tony and Leonard talk about what being a modern-day power forward entails, how Leonard values the chemistry he's developed with Will Smith and Gabe Perreault and so much more.



After reviewing some game tape from this season and breaking down his game, Ryan talks about his music tastes, what he'd do if hockey weren't his career path and how he plans to deal with NHL interviews, among other things.

Game Tape with Tony: Ryan Leonard (; 20:32)

