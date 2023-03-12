Open in App
Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Speaks on Andrew Wiggins' Absence From Warriors

By Joey Linn,

2 days ago

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry spoke on Wiggins being away for a family matter

While it was not an official update, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr indicated that Andrew Wiggins' return this season is not guaranteed. Kerr said the Warriors hope Wiggins can return this season; however, that is not a guarantee at this point, which provides further reason to believe that the family matter he is dealing with is very serious.

When asked about the situation, Warriors star Steph Curry said, "Friend to friend, teammate to teammate, just sending him support. It's a tough situation in terms of him being away for so long, but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball. Whatever him and his family are going through, that's all that matters. Whenever he's ready to come back, I'm sure he will. That's how he's built in terms of being available. I know he's missing the vibe and being with us and we miss him too."

Curry continued, saying, "It's interesting, there's such a big spotlight on what we do on a daily basis and the fact that we have so many people that rely on us on a daily basis. To be able to give that energy back to your family is huge. We support him in all of that and whenever he's ready to come back, he'll be back."

While the Warriors miss having Wiggins around, they are supporting him as he takes care of something bigger than basketball.

