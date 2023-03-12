Denise Russo of ‘The X-Life’ reality TV series dead at 44

Denise Russo, who starred on the 2011 VH1 reality television series “ The X-Life ,” died in San Diego on March 5, authorities said. She was 44.

According to the website of the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, Russo was found unresponsive at a friend’s home in San Diego.

First responders attempted to revive Russo, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, KSWB-TV reported. Authorities found drug paraphernalia at the scene, according to the medical examiner’s office .

No cause of death has been given, according to E! Online .

“The X-Life: show followed the lives of three extreme sports athletes, according to People . Russo was featured as the girlfriend of skater Pierre Luc Gagnon, the magazine reported. The other athletes featured in the series were BMX dirt jumper Cory “Nasty” Nastazio and freestyle motocross (FTX) competitor Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, according to IMDb.com .

Russo dated Luc Gagnon on the show, although they later broke up, E! Online reported. The couple shared an 8-year-old son, according to the entertainment news website.