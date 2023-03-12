Skaneateles hockey rolls to state Division II championship

BUFFALO – Four years had elapsed since the Skaneateles boys ice hockey team last played on the ice at Buffalo’s HarborCenter, claiming the fourth state championship in program history.

When it returned last weekend, the only aim was to add a fifth title – which the Lakers did, capping off yet another historic campaign with a comprehensive effort capped by Sunday’s 4-1 victory over defending champion Pelham in the title game.

Denied a chance to go back in 2020 and 2021 by COVID-19 and after a loss in the regional round in 2022, Skaneateles took full advantage of its latest appearance in Buffalo, battling through a tense 3-2 state semifinal last Saturday against Salmon River.

Unlike that game, the Lakers wasted little time taking over against Pelham, who had routed Saranac 8-2 in the other semifinal but had lost to Skaneateles 4-3 in overtime in early January at the Duke Schneider Tournament.

While many sides in a state championship game work through understandable nerves, those dissipated for the Lakers in just two minutes, five seconds – the length of time it took to gain a 1-0 lead when Henry Major found the net, assisted by Alex Whitlock.

Continuing to attack the Pelicans, Skaneateles got on the power play and doubled its margin at the 7:28 mark as Andrew Falkenberg scored, assisted by Major.

Barely three minutes later, it was 3-0, Alex Whitlock getting the goal off a feed from Andrew Gaglione. Though that was it for the first period, the Lakers already had all the production it needed.

Still, Whitlock returned to net his second goal just 30 seconds into the second period, forcing Pelham to make a change in goal that, while proving effective, also came after the game’s major damage was rendered.

The Pelicans finally put one past Chad Lowe late in the second, but all game long Lowe, owner of a state high school-record 21 shutouts, effectively turned back all of Pelham’s other opportunities.

This allowed Skaneateles to breeze through most of the last two periods and, as the clock wound down, really savor the latest in a long line of championship teams produced in Laker country.

Besides, just getting to this title game was exciting and nervous enough.

The state semifinal with Salmon River last Saturday proved close from start to finish, staying in doubt until late in the third period, when Gaglione helped the Lakers push in front for good.

By far, the biggest early development was seeing Salmon River answer Major’s go-ahead goal in the first period just 22 seconds later when Dylan Johnson converted, the first time Lowe had allowed any goal in this post-season.

Another exchange followed in the second, the Shamrocks moving in front 2-1 on Evan Collette’s goal, but Skaneateles offering an answer at the midway point when Major’s pass found Whitlock, who one-timed in the tying goal.

A long, scoreless stretch followed, the game remaining 2-2 deep into the third but the Lakers able to gradually increase its pressure looking for the go-ahead tally.

It arrived with 2:30 to play, with Skaneateles on another power play and Gaglione, off a feed from Major, able to convert.

The Shamrocks were unable to answer as it, like so many teams before them, mostly found frustration against Lowe, who finished his day with 28 saves.

One more game remained – and one more victory, as it turned out, adding yet another championship chapter to the already-full Skaneateles hockey annals.