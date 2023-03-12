H.S. Basketball: Sites, times set for WVC teams in the PIAA state playoffs

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The sites and times were set for the PIAA state basketball playoff games involving the three Wyoming Valley Conference teams still remaining.

On Tuesday, Lake-Lehman will face Columbia in a Class 3A girls game at 7:30 p.m. at Martz Hall in Pottsville.

On Wednesday, Pittston Area will play Bishop Shanahan in a Class 5A girls game at 7:30 p.m. at Martz Hall.

Also on Wednesday, Holy Redeemer will play West Catholic in a Class 3A boys game at 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Liberty High School.

Tickets are $8 and available only at piaa.org using the link at the top of the homepage. All tickets have an added processing fee.