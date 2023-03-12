Roger Daltrey on Whether The Who Will Make a New Album—”What’s the Point?”

The Who’s Roger Daltrey has commented on whether or not the band will record a follow-up to the their 2019 release, Who.

In a new interview, Daltrey was asked about teaming up with Pete Townshend again to which he replied, “What’s the point?”

“What’s the point of records? We released an album four years ago, and it did nothing,” Daltrey said. “It’s a great album too, but there isn’t the interest out there for new music these days. People want to hear the old music. I don’t know why, but that’s the fact.”

Daltrey then added that The Who’s fanbase spans several generations but “Record companies, they just don’t do the same job as they used to.”

His comments echoed those of Townshend in 2021 in regard to the disappointed album sales.

“I don’t know whether there will be another Who album,” Townshend said at the time. “It needs Roger to be on it. And I think he was even complaining that he didn’t make any money out of it. I was like, ‘Who does make money out of fuckin’ records anymore?’ I don’t know who does. Maybe two or three people, but not many.”

Townshend went on to say that he floated the idea of a new record out to Daltrey, but he only “half-liked” it.

“I need to know that I’m facilitating Roger’s needs as a singer,” Townshend continued. “There’s only two of us now. And these days, he insists on having music to sing, which he believes in, completely and utterly, that he can get inside. Unless he can inhabit the story of the song, he can’t do a good job. And so it means that I have to, in a sense, work as a tailor.”

While it seems we can’t expect The Who to be back in the studio anytime soon, the rock legends will be spending the summer out on the road. Their European tour dates will kick off on March 26 and end on August 28.

