Watch: The 1975 Perform “I’m In Love With You” and “Oh Caroline” on ‘SNL’

The 1975 appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live (March 11) as Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega took on the hosting reins. The band scaled down their latest tour, The 1975 At Their Very Best, for the famed late-night comedy show.

The stage at Studio 8H mirrored that of their tour setup—a recreation of frontman Matt Healy’s old house. Though their tour saw a sprawling abode with multiple levels, the SNL stage only featured a few accoutrements.

For their two songs, the group selected “I’m In Love With You” and “Oh Caroline” from their latest studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

The band hammered out the buoyant “I’m In Love With You” before slowing things down slightly with “Oh Caroline” – Healy’s red Stratocaster in tow.

The alt-rock stewards previously appeared on SNL in February 2016 around the release of their second album, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It.

Last week’s SNL was hosted by football star Travis Kelce and featured musical guest, Kelsea Ballerini, who was appearing on the show for the first time. Prior to that, SNL was hosted by famed actor Woody Harrelson with musical guest Jack White.

The 1975 recently wrapped up The 1975 At Their Very Best Tour and captured an iteration of the show at Madison Square Garden for an Amazon special. The concert film saw the group playing their biggest hits as well as cuts from the latest record. The band is slated to return to the U.S. at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival in August.

Their last public appearance was an intimate hometown show in aid of WarChild, an organization that aids children in war-torn countries. During the show, the guys took things back to the very start of their careers with their original box logo lit up behind them. Along with bringing back their old aesthetic, they played the entirety of their 2013 self-titled debut album.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images