Minnesota Father Kills 77-Year-Old Child Predator With Moose Antler Before Turning Himself In 'Covered In Blood'

A Minnesota father killed a convicted sex offender using a moose antler and a shovel before turning himself in to the police.

Levi Axtell had been suspicious of Lawrence Scully ever since he noticed the 77-year-old's vehicle parked at locations near where his children were at the time.

Once he found out about the old man's history as a child predator, he tried to file a restraining order. When that didn't work out, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

After the deed was done, the 27-year-old father strolled into at the Cook County Sheriff's Office covered in blood and confessed to Scully's murder.

The criminal complaint filed on March 10 said Axtell initially pulled up to the old man's apartment around 4:45pm and struck Scully with a shovel multiple times before "finishing him off" with a large moose antler.

At some point during the assault, he also smashed Scully's vehicle parked out front.

According to the police report, "[Axtell] said he had known [Scully] for a long time, and believed him to have sexually offended against children in the past."

"The defendant said he had observed the victim parked in his vehicle at locations where children were present and believed he would re-offend."

Scully was 33-years-old when he was arrested for molesting a six-year-old girl in Minnesota.

He landed a guilty plea and was sentenced to serve time at State Prison at Bayport, Minnesota, where he remained behind bars until December 31, 1981.

The state believed there was no evidence he would present a danger to the public or re-offend, but by 2018 he faced another round of sexual misconduct allegations involving minors.

Axtell sought a restraining order, alleging the convicted felon was stalking of his child.

"They do not know each other," he wrote in the petition. "The respondent waits for victim to go on walks from daycare and tries to talk to her. He has been there many times stalking children in his van."

The father is set to stand before a judge in the coming months and is expected to plead guilty to the child predator's murder.

