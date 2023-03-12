Darius Garland's Injury Status For Cavs-Hornets Game

Darius Garland is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

FINAL UPDATE : Darius Garland has been upgraded to available.

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Darius Garland is listed on the injury report as questionable.

The former Vanderbilt star missed Friday's 119-115 loss to the Miami Heat in Florida.

He is in the middle of another good season with averages of 22.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 58 games.

The 2022 NBA All-Star is also shooting an outstanding 47.1% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range.

Right now, the Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-27 record in 69 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 14-20 in the 34 they have played on the road outside of Ohio.

The franchise is on the verge of making its first trip to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season when they still had LeBron James on the roster.

As for the Hornets, the team has dealt with a lot of injuries this season, so they come into the night as the 14th seed in the east with a 22-47 record in 69 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 11-21 in the 32 they have hosted at home in Charlotte.

In each of the last two seasons, they have lost in the first game of the play-in tournament.