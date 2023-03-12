Cooper answers Abilene rally, takes 4-5A baseball win over rival

Give both baseball teams credit.

Abilene High didn't give up, but Cooper didn't give in Saturday on its home diamond.

Cooper lost four leads but responded each time, finally nailing down the win with a six-run sixth inning to take a 12-8 District 4-5A game Saturday.

"We did a good job. Honestly, we probably could've had a few bigger innings if we got the job done," Cooper coach Brandon Stover said. "They made some good pitches in moments that got them out of those innings to keep them in the game.

"But we were able to get some big hits there late. It's a big win for us. We're in a good spot."

And so ended a busy week that included three district games and other games in the AISD tournament for each team.

Cooper went 4-1 overall, losing 10-0 to Wylie on Thursday after a 6-5 win over Lubbock High on Tuesday to open 4-5A play.

Abilene High edged Lubbock Coronado 3-2 on Tuesday but fell 6-0 to Wylie and then lost to Cooper to fall to 1-2 in league play.

But with 18 district games, neither team is feeling too comfortable or out of it.

"That's just a typical district game," Stover said. "If you look at our district right now, a lot of the games have been pretty tight. Maybe somebody blows it open late but it's tight throughout. So, I think anybody can beat anybody in our league right now, so we need continue to work and get the wins when they come."

Cooper led Saturday 1-0, 2-1, 5-2 and 6-5. But AHS answered the bell each time.

"I thought both teams would throw haymakers. It thought there would be ups and downs for seven innings There was a little bit of everything in that game right there. "

Abilene High took its first lead at 7-6 with two runs in the top of the sixth. Brady Bennett doubled to lead off and scored to tie the game, and Trey Simpson, who had single, put his team ahead when Zak Davila was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

But Cooper put five hits and a walk to maximum use in the bottom of the inning. A key blow was a triple by catcher Austin Cummins the sent home leadoff batter Brady Henderson with the tying run. Garett Castillo followed with a single to put the Coogs ahead for good.

Jace Crawford's double, a sacrifice fly by Grayson Camp and a single by Jaden Smith gave Cooper breathing room again.

AHS answered in the bottom of the inning with a run but that was not nearly enough for the Eagles to rally.

For Abilene High, it was a matter of playing catchup, then not getting more runs with runners on base when it rallied.

"We're low on arms as it is," Harman said of his team perhaps running out of pitching. "But we left too many runners on base. We left 12 runners on base and over half of those were in scoring position. That's the difference right there."

Cooper scored in every inning except the fourth, when AHS turned a double play to erase a walk.

Abilene High, which managed four hits against Wylie, had plenty against Cooper. But the Eagles in the sixth had the bases loaded with no outs and had tied the game 6-6. Cooper got a force-out at the plate, a foul out and a ground out while giving up just one more run.

AHS had the bags full in the fifth, too, after tying the game when Jack Breckenridge scored on a wild pitch after a triple. But the Eagles could not take the lead.

That allowed Cooper to claw back.

"We grabbed a brief lead and we had an opportunity to extend it and put pressure ... that's what we talk about is putting pressure on the other team and seeing how they react, "Harman said. "We never could get to that point."

In turn, that was a plus for Cooper.

"That's a point of emphasis for us on the mound and at the plate," Stover said of Cooper quelling a rally. "Answering when somebody scores against you. We did a decent job of minimizing some of those innings. We had that one inning that went a little the wrong way for us but we did a really good job of staying locked in and trusting we're doing is going to work."

It was the first time in a while that an AHS vs. Cooper game counted in the district standings. Both coaches agreed that despite the crosstown nature of the game - Harman said he didn't sleep much in anticipation of his first meeting - it's more significant as a district game that each wanted to win.

"Three of the 18 games are against Abilene High, but we just want to play good baseball," Stover said. "Be peaking at the right time. I think we're going in that direction. We have some kids who are hungry and want to do something that Cooper hasn't done in a while."

That would be to get in the playoffs, which former Cougars player Stover said Cooper was used to back in the day.

"It hasn't been that way and we're trying to put our program back to where it belongs," he said.

Both teams get a little break to rest before resuming district play this week.

Abilene High hits the road for games at Lubbock High (Thursday) and Lubbock Cooper (Saturday).

Cooper gets to stay home, facing Lubbock Coronado (Thursday) and Lubbock Monterey (Saturday).

"We need to continue to work and get better," Stover said.

But AHS, Harman told his players to "win the day" - play a game and, win or lose, move on to the next one.

"When you play 18 district games, you have no choice. You can't get hung up, good or day, on any of them."