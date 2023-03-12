Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Page Six

Casual Jennifer Lopez rocks cargo pants, messy bun at new $64M home with Ben Affleck

By Emily Selleck,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYgK1_0lGMAVdd00

Jennifer Lopez looked cozy and chic while meeting with contractors at her and husband Ben Affleck’s new $64 million mansion .

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, and the “Good Will Hunting” actor, 50, visited the Pacific Palisades compound on Saturday.

Lopez opted for a pair of light blue baggy cargo pants that featured pockets. She completed the low-key look with a white turtleneck and brown boots, with her hair styled into a messy bun.

Her Oscar winner hubby also opted for comfort in an orange flannel coat over a black top, with dark wash jeans and colorful Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Pics show the couple touring the property with their phones, and what appeared to be an iPad, in hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLSWS_0lGMAVdd00
Jennifer Lopez opted for comfort while meeting with contractors at her new home.
Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxuiC_0lGMAVdd00
She and Ben Affleck settled on the $64 million Los Angeles mansion earlier this month.
Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

The palatial California home sits on 1.13 acres and features 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, movie theatre, games room, an elevator, and a huge backyard with its own pool and fire pit area. Per The Post , Affleck and Lopez settled on the property after reportedly pulling out of escrow for a neighboring $34.5 million home earlier this month.

It offers plenty of room for the couple’s blended family: Lopez shares her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Seraphina, 17, Violet, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The “Maid In Manhattan” star recently paid tribute to her kids with a heartwarming post shared via Instagram on their 15th birthday — with their stepdad making a cameo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbGKU_0lGMAVdd00
Lopez rocked baggy cargo pants and a messy bun.
Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1gBO_0lGMAVdd00
She appeared deep in thought while talking to contractors.
Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥. I am so proud of you both in every single way,” Lopez captioned the video.

“You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever.”

One of the snaps in the Instagram Reel , which was set to the tune of Taylor Swift’s “Fifteen,” showed Max asleep on Affleck’s shoulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IA9Mz_0lGMAVdd00
Affleck rocked an orange flannel jacket.
Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqawv_0lGMAVdd00
The new home has plenty of room for the couple’s combined five kids.
Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

After Lopez’s marriage with Anthony ended, the singer moved on with Alex Rodriguez in 2017. However, she ended her engagement to the retired Yankee in 2021 and swiftly moved on with Affleck — again.

The “Gigli” co-stars dated for the first time from 2002 to 2004 , and were even engaged. Following their reignited romance, Affleck popped the question to Lopez for the second time in April 2022.

The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in July of that year, and said “I do” for the second time in Georgia last August.

Since blending their families , Lopez said the “emotional transition” had been a “dream come true.”

“It’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year, I think, since my kids were born,” she gushed on the “Today” show in January.

