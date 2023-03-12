Ideal Outcome of Free Agency for Cleveland Browns

A look into the ideal outcome for free agency, as the Cleveland Browns look to improve their roster. Names like Jessie Bates, Javon Hargrave, Arden Key, and more have been floated around.

It's about time for free agency to kick off in the NFL. Monday at 4 p.m. eastern time will begin the tampering period that will allow teams to verbally agree to deals with free agents. Many signs point toward the Browns being aggressive and making some much-needed moves to better their roster.

After going 7-10 last season, the Browns have obvious holes on the roster that need attention.

Start the overhaul of the defensive line

Cleveland has to improve the defensive line outside of Myles Garrett, or they'll continue to be abused in the trenches there. Getting new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz new toys to deploy in the middle of the d-line is important.

The Browns have been rumored to be interested in players such as Javon Hargrave, Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones, Marcus Davenport, and DeMarcus Walker.

When looking at the middle of the line, it's easy to see the force of Hargrave or Jones being immediate upgrades for Cleveland. Either player would immediately start and be the best defensive tackle this team has to offer. The downside is that both players are going to come at a heavy price tag, likely the two most expensive defensive tackles. Cleveland should spend the money at this poison, however, to ensure they're finally landing the right players in the middle.

Davenport, Key, and Walker would all be interesting players to pair with Garrett. Adding two edge rushers in free agency wouldn't be such a bad idea to improve their depth as well. Expect Cleveland to sign at least one end and draft one, and the same for defensive tackle.

Add a starter at safety

Currently, the biggest hole on the roster may be at free safety where John Johnson III roamed but was cut following the season. There are players to grab at the position, including Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates.

Bates is going to haul in a large contract as the top safety on the market. Cleveland knows that and remains interested in Bates, a player that has been penalized just four times in a five-year career. Taking a player away from the Bengals and adding him would be nice but the money side of it is risky.

Cleveland just handed out a nice safety contract to Johnson a couple of seasons ago and it didn't work as we see. The Browns could be more inclined to sign a player such as Juan Thornhill, or Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, both players will have a lower APY than Bates.

Since they don't have a first-round draft pick, Cleveland will have to address safety through free agency or trade. The players are there to make the move in free agency. Adding two safeties this off-season to pair with Grant Delpit is a start.

Find your MIKE

Anthony Walker Jr. was off to a hot start last year before a season-ending injury that'll likely force him to sign another one-year deal. This could be good news for the Browns who need to find a middle linebacker with Walker being a free agent, they could just go after him to return. He would be ready for the start of the season, too.

Other options include Lavonte David, Eric Kendricks, and Bobby Wagner at the top of the list. David is 33 years old but is still playing the game at a high level.

Kendricks spent multiple seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, the team that Cleveland hired head coach Kevin Stefanski from. Despite Stefanski working on the offensive side, he has to know the player that Kendricks is. Cleveland will be a place to watch for the services of Kendricks.

With the Browns being familiar with Walker, they could bring him back and add depth to the position. Expect that to happen through both free agency and the draft.

Wide receiver depth

David Bsll is a forgotten name when the Brown wideout room is talked about. The depth of the room isn't as bad as it looks with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Bell being the top options.

Bell's usage for a third option was low at 214 receiving yards but he executed on the touches he got. The Browns need to bring in another wideout that will be the third or fourth option.

That option could come through trade for a player like DeAndre Hopkins or Brandin Cooks, or more likely the draft and free agency.

Free agency options include Adam Thielen, Allen Lazard, and Zach Pascal to name a few. If the Browns can add wideout depth near the back end of the room, they could be in a position to grab a talented receiver such as Josh Downs in the second round.

Cleveland is in a spot that they have to improve this roster if they want to make a run in the next couple of years. With the chunk of their premium players already extended, the window does exist with the current roster. A good free agency turnout is vital for this organization.

Drop a subscription to our YouTube as we continue to grow! We appreciate each and every subscriber over there.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Browns Combine Takeaways: Positions of Strength and Age Questions

Post NFL Combine Browns Mock: Cleveland Adds Playmaker, Defensive Difference Makers

Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield to Have Multiple Teams Interested, Possible... Price tag

Potential Browns Draft Target Josh Downs believes in himself, proves his... explosiveness at NFL Combine

Gators DT Gervon Dexter Makes Strong Case to Browns Among Others in... Indy

Cleveland Browns Rank in Back Half of League in Report Card Grading... Player Experience

Takeaways from Kevin Stefanski's Combine Presser

Browns GM Andrew Berry Updates Plan at Center and Kicker

Cleveland Browns, New York Jets Will Play in Hall of Fame Game to Kickoff... 2023 Preseason

Report: S Jessie Bates is on Browns Radar to Replace John Johnson III

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam in Agreement to Purchase Stake in NBA Team

Deshaun Watson Contrasts Offenses with Texans, Browns in Interview

Maybe Browns Add More Receiver Help, but Don't Forget About David Bell

Browns Hiring Veteran Bill Musgrave as Senior Offensive Assistant, Van Pelt to Coach QBs

Browns and Return man Jakeem Grant Agree to Renegotiated Deal, Cleveland Saves Cap Space

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Says he Will Soon Talk to DeAndre Hopkins to see... Where Things Stand

Why Browns Should Wait to Draft Receiver, the Player They Should Take

College Football Defensive Coordinator to Join Cleveland Browns to coach Safeties

Cardinals Next QB Coach Coming From the Cleveland Browns

Browns Kevin Stefanski Releases Statement on Firing of ST Coach Mike... Priefer

Browns Mock Draft: Fixing the D-Line, Adding a Surprise Playmaker

Texans have 'Strong' Interest in Poaching Browns Defensive Assistant

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Sean Tucker, RB Syracuse