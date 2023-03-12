Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
AllLakers

Lakers Playoff Watch: Los Angeles Could Firm Up Play-In Position Today

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

2 days ago

Four West play-in teams, including LA, are active today.

Your 33-34 Los Angeles Lakers are one of several Western Conference play-in tournament contenders looking to move up the ranks today, when they host the surging New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena.

A win today would improve the Lakers to a three-way tie, by record, with the seventh and eighth seeds in their conference, the 34-34 Minnesota Timberwolves and the skidding, star-studded 34-34 Dallas Mavericks (3-7 in their last 10). Both clubs do have better inter-conference records than Los Angeles (currently 19-22), so the team will remain ninth seed in the West even with a win.

A loss would shift LA into the West's 10th seed, as it would sport an identical 33-35 record to the Utah Jazz, but a poorer record in the West (Utah is 21-22).

Elsewhere today, the 11th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans (32-35) are facing off against the 13th-seeded Portland Trail Blazers (31-36). LA fans should probably be rooting for a Portland win to help create a bit more distance between NOLA and the top 10.

The 12th seed, the Oklahoma City Thunder (also 32-35), are playing the shamelessly tanking San Antonio Spurs (17-49) today. The Lakers faithful will be finding themselves in the odd position of hoping for a Spurs victory in that matchup.

