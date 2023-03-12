Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
AllSteelers

ESPN Warns Steelers Have Competition for Cam Sutton

By Noah Strackbein,

2 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers won't be the only team making an offer to Cam Sutton.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton is a hot topic amongst NFL free agents right now. Just days before the market opens, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting the six-year veteran is a "sleeper" and could have a few teams targeting him this week.

"The Pittsburgh corner just finished a two-year, $9 million deal but will be in a much higher tier this time," Fowler writes. "His name is circulating right now at the cornerback spot. Could see some NFC North action here - the Vikings or Lions make sense. Raiders, too."

Sutton has a market value of three years, $22.9 million, making approximately $7.6 million per year, according to Spotrac. He's coming off his best season to date, recording three interceptions, 15 pass deflections and just a 47.9% completion percentage on 73 targets.

Fowler says names like James Bradberry and Jamal Dean are "well-positioned" heading into the market. He still believes the interest in Sutton is high, though, and could sneak into those top-signings corners.

The Steelers are still expected to try and re-sign Sutton with his expected pay raise. Still, if he hits the open market, Sutton could find himself with offers much larger than anticipated due to other teams' needs.

Pittsburgh can begin negotiating with Sutton on March 13. Free agency officially opens on March 15.

