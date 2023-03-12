Public Safety levy would mark first major increase in fire/police funding since 1960s

Great Falls voters will be asked to either approve or reject substantial increases in funding for the city’s police, fire, municipal court, and legal services departments, following a unanimous vote by city commissioners to submit a Public Safety Mill Levy request to voters in a special election next November.

The commission’s vote on Tuesday came after nearly two years of research and debate, during which each of the departments detailed their current staffing and equipment shortfalls, and outlined their projected needs to ensure the public’s safety moving forward.

“The question being proposed to the registered voters of the city is set forth as follow,” explained Great Falls Deputy City Manager Chuck Anderson at the outset of Tuesday’s commission meeting. “Shall the city commission of the City of Great Falls be authorized to levy mills for the purpose of paying costs of public safety services? If the mill levy proposition is passed the city will be authorized to permanently levy up to 103.75 mills per year to raise approximately $10,717,305.”

If approved by Great Falls voters, the Public Safety mill levy would raise property taxes on a $200,000 home by $280.11 annually. It’s a substantial request, but one that city staff argued is warrented given that Great Falls voters have not approved a new public safety appropriation in more than 50 years.

“The last voter approved safety request was in the late 1960s when voters approved a general obligation bond for the construction of the four current fire stations and a fire training center,” Anderson said. “The city was unsuccessful in a public safety levy request in 2009 and has been operating under static budgets while the footprint of the community continues to grow.”

Discussion on the future needs of public safety personnel in Great Falls began in April 2021, when the city commission established a Great Falls Crime Task Force to review, evaluate and make recommendations to the commission on how to address growing crime in the city. As an extension of Task Force’s work, it was generally recognized that the city’s broader public safety apparatus was inadequate and unable to serve the current and future needs of Great Falls.

“The commission concluded that the general fund, capped by a statewide property tax cap would never be able to sufficiently meet the service level desired by taxpayers and fund the broad continuum of public safety needs across fire, police, court and legal departments,” a city commission report concludes.

As an example of the current funding shortfalls the Great Falls Fire Department notes that the geographic footprint of the city has nearly doubled since the last time a new fire station was built in the city more than 50 years ago, yet the number of uniformed firefighters in the department has gradually declined from more than 100 a few decades ago to just 65 today.

The proposed mill levy increase passes it would allow the Great Falls Fire Department to add 32 firefighters to its duty roster, and to replace old and worn-out equipment that is now nearing the end of its useful service life. The Great Falls Police Department could add 22 sworn officers to its current contingent of 88, and to purchase eight new patrol vehicles and a new 911 dispatch workstation to properly equip them. The Municipal Court and City Attorney’s Office would be able to employ additional staff and obtain new equipment to support the greater workflow anticipated because of an increase in police presence.

“Our public safety personnel are now operating with a skeleton crew,” said Commissioner Joe McKenney in expressing his support for the mill levy proposal. “There was a time our fire department had over 100 members, now we have around 70. This was not an efficiency move, it was for lack of funding.”

“The police are also woefully understaffed,” McKenney added. “Many times, our patrol officers are on the street with minimal backup. It’s unsafe for the police and for our community. It’s accurate to say that due to a lack of action our community has de-funded public safety. Before us is a resolution to ask voters to support proper funding of public safety or, continue to take no action and de-fund public safety as we have been doing. Fund or de-fund, that’s the question for the voters. It’s pretty plain.”

Rick Tryon has built his reputation as a commissioner, in part, upon his regular opposition to what he views as an unnecessary expenditure of taxpayer dollars. However, in the case of the Public Safety Levy proposal, Tryon’s support was adamant.

“Public safety is the number one responsibility of the city government,” he asserted. “I see this resolution to put this issue on the ballot, not as a request from this city commission. It’s your public safety personnel telling you what they need in order to do their job, which is to protect the citizens of this community and to keep us safe.”

“I have looked at this now for two years very closely,” Tryon added, “and I’ll just tell you now – we are 50 years behind Great Falls, 50 years behind. Putting this Public Safety Levy on the ballot is the most important thing that I have done in my entire tenure as a city commissioner. This is the most important.”

“This is up to the voters,” he continued. “You will all get to decide what kind of safety personnel, equipment, and infrastructure you want for your city. You get to decide whether you’re willing to make the sacrifice. We’re not raising your taxes; we’re putting this on the ballot for you to decide what kind of public safety you want in your community. So, I will vote to put this on the ballot gladly, and I know exactly how I will vote in November.”

The Public Safety mill levy election will be conducted solely by mail ballot, with ballots mailed to all eligible registered electors on October 18, 2023. Those ballots must be returned to the Cascade County Election Administrator’s office no later than the close of business on Nov. 6.

Ballots can either be returned by mail, or delivered in person to the election office located at 325 2nd Ave N, Room 100, in Great Falls.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Public Safety levy would mark first major increase in fire/police funding since 1960s