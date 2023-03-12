So Much For Easing Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Back Into The Flow

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry played 36 minutes in his return to the lineup against the Orlando Magic. He missed 15 games because of a knee injury

After being without Kyle Lowry for almost six weeks, the Miami Heat showed how much they missed him.

Lowry, who was sidelined with a knee injury since Feb. 2, played 36 minutes in his return Saturday against the Orlando Magic. He finished with 12 points, four assists and two rebounds.

Afterward, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said that wasn't the plan but Lowry looked so comfortable after being out for so long.

"That was not on my card, for sure," Spoelstra said. "He feels fine right now. It's great to have him out there. I scanned a couple things on the box score and I saw that and I was like, `Oh, man, that definitely wasn't the plan."'

Lowry is expected to return to the starting lineup Monday against the Utah Jazz. He came off the bench for the first time since Jan. 26, 2013, ending a string of 677 straight starts.

