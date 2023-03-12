Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
InsideTheHeat

So Much For Easing Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Back Into The Flow

By Shandel Richardson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpLup_0lGM73tQ00

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry played 36 minutes in his return to the lineup against the Orlando Magic. He missed 15 games because of a knee injury

After being without Kyle Lowry for almost six weeks, the Miami Heat showed how much they missed him.

Lowry, who was sidelined with a knee injury since Feb. 2, played 36 minutes in his return Saturday against the Orlando Magic. He finished with 12 points, four assists and two rebounds.

Afterward, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said that wasn't the plan but Lowry looked so comfortable after being out for so long.

"That was not on my card, for sure," Spoelstra said. "He feels fine right now. It's great to have him out there. I scanned a couple things on the box score and I saw that and I was like, `Oh, man, that definitely wasn't the plan."'

Lowry is expected to return to the starting lineup Monday against the Utah Jazz. He came off the bench for the first time since Jan. 26, 2013, ending a string of 677 straight starts.

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Heat Twitter reacted to Saturday's loss against Magic. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from Saturday's loss to Magic. CLICK HERE

Watch Jimmy Butler's tying 3-pointer. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com , use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Rumors About Concerns Playing With Jimmy Butler On Miami Heat
Miami, FL20 hours ago
Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Questionable For Monday's Game Against Utah Jazz
Miami, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carmelo Anthony Responds To Dillon Brooks Saying He's Not A Good Veteran For Grizzlies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith says he has personal beef with this NBA star
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Ja Morant Is Losing Another Sponsor Over Latest Troubles
Memphis, TN1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Buccaneers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Lamar Jackson
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Sonya Curry jumps to Damion Lee's defense after tangle with JaMychal Green
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
‘I’m not friends with anybody’: D’Angelo Russell spills on relationship with ex-Lakers teammate Julius Randle
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Fight Breaks Out In Bucks-Kings Game On Monday Night
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Kevin Durant’s Injury May Be The Final Blow to the Suns
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Massive Report About Ja Morant That Went Unnoticed Last Week
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Stephen Curry Gets Real On Breaking Up Championship Trio With Klay Thompson And Draymond Green
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Darvin Ham Seemingly Shades Russell Westbrook, Claims Team Is Having Fun After Trade Deadline Moves
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers Fans Think Austin Reaves Took Shots At Russell Westbrook While Praising D'Angelo Russell
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Man shot about 70 times while standing on front porch of Philadelphia home
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy