Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven Ready To Get Back In The Fold

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven played his first game this season against the Orlando Magic. He underwent preseason ankle surgery

Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven waited six months for the moment.

It finally happened Saturday in Orlando. Although the Heat lost, Yurtseven was excited about getting back on the court. It was his first action of the season since undergoing ankle surgery last October.

"It was definitely a battle," Yurtseven said. "Being able to get to this point, I think it's still an adjustment. It was my first time out there. The initial part felt different, something that I'm not used to. I think the second time I went in I was just on pace, on speed and felt a whole lot better. I think every time it's going to be exponentially better."

Yurtseven went scoreless and grabbed a rebound in seven minutes. He is expected to contribute more after center Cody Zeller sustained a broken nose in the first half. There is no timetable on Zeller's return, so Yurtseven could see more playing time.

"Go out there and compete," Yurtseven said. "That's the role and being able to rebound, set screens, defend pick and rolls, being able to do it all. Getting guys open is the No. 1 thing because I think I can help our offense."

