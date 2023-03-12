counton2.com

As atmospheric river exits, a new storm threatens California By NIC COURY and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press, 2 days ago

By NIC COURY and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press, 2 days ago

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Wet, miserable weather continued across huge swaths of California on Sunday as an atmospheric river that caused major flooding flowed eastward, ...