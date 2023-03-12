Open in App
Houston, TX
Texans DC Matt Burke Could Provide Help For DeMeco Ryans

By Coty M. Davis,

2 days ago

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke could be beneficial to coach DeMeco Ryans due to his experience as a game management coach.

HOUSTON — Under coach DeMeco Ryans, the Houston Texans ' coaching staff for 2023 has a handful of first-year coaches and coordinators . But defensive coordinator Matt Burke is one of the most experienced coaches who will be taking the sidelines for the Texans next season.

And despite his background as a former defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins (2017-2018), Burke's best attribute to Ryans' staff could be the time he spent as a game management coach under New York Jets coach Robert Saleh in 2021.

"He was obviously a first-time head coach and wanted someone to bridge the gap between analytics and game day management and coaching," Burke said. "During the week, I would put together stuff, teaching tapes for the players, for the whole team. I was very thankful coach Saleh gave me the opportunity to address the whole team a couple of times a week just on situational football."

Burke said he would wear headsets to communicate with Saleh each game. He would give Saleh suggestions, from when to throw a challenge flag to taking timeouts.

Ryans may have hired Burke to help enhance the Texans' defense, but as a first-year head coach, Burke's game management experience will be just as beneficial.

"I’m grateful that he [Saleh] gave me a lot of work to do," Burke said. "It was a great experience ... If that’s something he [Ryans] wants me to be a part of with him and help him as we go through that process, I’d be more than happy to because it was a great experience."

