1 pending free agent the Bengals could target from each NFL team

The Cincinnati Bengals have a big list of needs to fill this offseason and will hit on plenty in free agency.

Some of those needs come from the simple fact the team will lose talent to the open market this season. Balancing the cap becomes increasingly tricky each year and names like Jessie Bates, Germaine Pratt and others could very well leave.

Luckily for the Bengals, both free agency and the draft seem deep at key areas of need such as offensive line, tight end and pass-rush.

On the open market, teams from around the league could provide the Bengals with some help. Before the market officially opens, here’s a look at one free agent the Bengals could target from each team, with a priority placed on filling needs with good value.

Arizona Cardinals: RT Kelvin Beachum

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals need help at right tackle if La’el Collins isn’t ready to go in Week 1. Beachum is 34 and a short-term boost to depth who gives the team time to find long-term answers.

Atlanta Falcons: RT Kaleb McGary

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Same story with McGary, though he might be good enough for the Bengals to actually consider parting ways with Collins in order to save cap space.

Baltimore Ravens: TE Josh Oliver

Syndication: The Enquirer

The Bengals have to completely remake the depth chart at tight end. Oliver, 26, is a former third-rounder with big untapped potential.

Buffalo Bills: RB Devin Singletary

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Singletary could be the cheaper, dynamic running back the team looks to add to a rotation as it likely moves on from Joe Mixon.

Carolina Panthers: RT Cameron Erving

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Erving might be that cheaper alternative to much bigger names who provides similar impact as a starter and/or depth option. He’s 31, but the Bengals would know what they’re getting.

Chicago Bears: DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Muhammad figures to settle for a one-year deal after a down season in Chicago. But he’s still only going on 28 and could be a valuable asset as a rotational rusher.

Cincinnati Bengals: S Vonn Bell

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

If we have to pick one, it’s the glue guy who has been here through the rebuild. Plus, Bell is a critical presence to have in the secondary next to Dax Hill, who will effectively be a rookie next season.

Cleveland Browns: CB Greedy Williams

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cheap depth and upside at a position the Bengals need to replace names like Eli Apple, plus the LSU connection.

Dallas Cowboys: OT Terence Steele

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

This one would simply be about upgrading the depth and in a cost-effective manner. Fans saw how the line with three reserves played in the postseason last year.

Denver Broncos: RG Graham Glasgow

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Glasgow isn’t what he once was, yet he could be a viable upgrade over Cordell Volson on the left side of the line.

Detroit Lions: RB Jamaal Williams

Syndication: The Post-Crescent

The Bengals have already expressed interest. Williams is a bit of a two-down back and has a lot of carries under his belt already, but he’d be a lot of fun in a rotation.

Green Bay Packers: DL Jarran Reed

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals need help on the defensive interior and Reed could get lost a bit on a rather deep market. He’s 31, yet could help boost the rotation.

Houston Texans: DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

A report has said the Bengals might have an interest in Okoronkwo. He just had a mini-breakout year and would be a superb fourth rotational end to boost the pass-rush.

Indianapolis Colts: DE Yannick Ngakoue

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

This one has been floated as an idea multiple times. Ngakoue probably ends up being too expensive, but he’d be a stunning addition if he’s hunting to join a contender.

Jacksonville Jaguars: RT Jawaan Taylor

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor is one of the big-money starters who would probably force the Bengals to release Collins. But he’s a likely upgrade and still only 26 years old.

Kansas City Chiefs: P Tommy Townsend

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We proposed this idea already – Townsend is technically a restricted free agent and would be a bit costly, but managing to steal him would permanently upgrade a problem area.

Las Vegas Raiders: CB Sidney Jones

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jones, still just 27, could work as key depth for a team that had little behind Eli Apple last year – and he’s a free agent, too.

Los Angeles Chargers: LB Drue Tranquill

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

If the team really wants to replace the production and snaps of Germaine Pratt with an outsider, Tranquill is an affordable, quality option to consider.

Los Angeles Rams: S Taylor Rapp

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dax Hill will take over for Jessie Bates but depth is a question mark. If coaches don’t want only Tycen Anderson as depth, Rapp could be an option.

Miami Dolphins: S Clayton Fejedelem

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Remember Fej? Same story as Rapp – the Bengals could use some veteran depth and Fej was a standout on special teams.

Minnesota Vikings: TE Irv Smith Jr.

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

A bit of a gadget weapon and only going into his age-25 season, Smith could be a fun weapon for the offense at a position losing pretty much everyone, barring some late re-signings.

New England Patriots: T Isaiah Wynn

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Wynn had a brutal go of it in 2022 but remains a first-round product with experience and is still just 26. If nothing else, he’s quality depth.

New Orleans Saints: P Blake Gillikin

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals haven’t been shy about wanting to add competition. Gillikin is only 25, and while he’s restricted, depending on the tender, the Bengals might want to consider swiping him.

New York Giants: P Jamie Gillan

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Same story again. The Bengals want competition and Gillan, 25, would provide it.

New York Jets: RB James Robinson

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Another idea we’ve floated recently. Robinson is still 25 and a fun every-down option who might just be affordable on a deep market.

Philadelphia Eagles: TE Tyree Jackson

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jackson is a 6’7” weapon with upside if he can overcome the injury woes that shut down his 2022 season multiple times.

Pittsburgh Steelers: DT Larry Ogunjobi

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Reunion time? It’s worth a look given his past production with the team, depending on whether he has another quiet market.

San Francisco 49ers: RT Mike McGlinchey

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The market will probably make McGlinchey too expensive, but he’s another one of those instant starters who changes the complexion of the line’s right side.

Seattle Seahawks: DL L.J. Collier

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A former first-round bust looking for a chance? That sounds like something Cincinnati might raise an eyebrow at given the projected price.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Syndication: The Enquirer

Murphy-Bunting was solid in coverage last year when called upon and will be 26 next year.

Tennessee Titans: OT Taylor Lewan

(Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Lewan’s best days have passed. But if he’s willing to settle for a backup role at an affordable cost, both parties could benefit while the Bengals possibly contend again.

Washington Commanders: LB Cole Holcomb

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A productive linebacker with a niche role that would fill the Pratt spot, Holcomb will be 27 next season.