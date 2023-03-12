1 pending free agent the Bengals could target from each NFL team
By Chris Roling,
3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have a big list of needs to fill this offseason and will hit on plenty in free agency.
Some of those needs come from the simple fact the team will lose talent to the open market this season. Balancing the cap becomes increasingly tricky each year and names like Jessie Bates, Germaine Pratt and others could very well leave.
Luckily for the Bengals, both free agency and the draft seem deep at key areas of need such as offensive line, tight end and pass-rush.
On the open market, teams from around the league could provide the Bengals with some help. Before the market officially opens, here’s a look at one free agent the Bengals could target from each team, with a priority placed on filling needs with good value.
Arizona Cardinals: RT Kelvin Beachum
The Bengals need help at right tackle if La’el Collins isn’t ready to go in Week 1. Beachum is 34 and a short-term boost to depth who gives the team time to find long-term answers.
Atlanta Falcons: RT Kaleb McGary
Same story with McGary, though he might be good enough for the Bengals to actually consider parting ways with Collins in order to save cap space.
Baltimore Ravens: TE Josh Oliver
The Bengals have to completely remake the depth chart at tight end. Oliver, 26, is a former third-rounder with big untapped potential.
Buffalo Bills: RB Devin Singletary
Singletary could be the cheaper, dynamic running back the team looks to add to a rotation as it likely moves on from Joe Mixon.
Carolina Panthers: RT Cameron Erving
Erving might be that cheaper alternative to much bigger names who provides similar impact as a starter and/or depth option. He’s 31, but the Bengals would know what they’re getting.
Chicago Bears: DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
Muhammad figures to settle for a one-year deal after a down season in Chicago. But he’s still only going on 28 and could be a valuable asset as a rotational rusher.
Cincinnati Bengals: S Vonn Bell
If we have to pick one, it’s the glue guy who has been here through the rebuild. Plus, Bell is a critical presence to have in the secondary next to Dax Hill, who will effectively be a rookie next season.
Cleveland Browns: CB Greedy Williams
Cheap depth and upside at a position the Bengals need to replace names like Eli Apple, plus the LSU connection.
Dallas Cowboys: OT Terence Steele
This one would simply be about upgrading the depth and in a cost-effective manner. Fans saw how the line with three reserves played in the postseason last year.
Denver Broncos: RG Graham Glasgow
Glasgow isn’t what he once was, yet he could be a viable upgrade over Cordell Volson on the left side of the line.
