Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Chicago firefighter’s 2 kids die after fire claims wife, son

2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s two remaining children have died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also fatally injured his wife and 7-year-old son, authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said firefighter Walter Stewart’s 2-year-old son, Emory Day-Stewart, and his 9-year-old daughter, Autumn Day-Stewart, died Saturday and Friday, respectively, from injuries related to smoke inhalation, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Stewart’s wife, Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died Thursday, and their son, Ezra Stewart, 7, died Wednesday.

She and the three children were rescued Tuesday night from the family’s burning home in the Montclare neighborhood and rushed to hospitals with smoke inhalation, officials said.

Stewart was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his wife CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

The fire began in the home’s kitchen but its cause remained under investigation, he said.

The Chicago Fire Department is raising money to help Stewart’s family face the “unspeakable tragedy” through its charity, Ignite the Spirit.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Firefighter's 3 Kids Who Died After Fire at Home Were 'Deeply Loved,' Says Grandmother: 'Gone Too Soon'
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
One consolation: Family killed in Chicago house fire will help others live through organ donations
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Polish businessman who went missing in Chicago accidentally drowned: medical examiner
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chicago firefighter's family killed in fire donated their organs: Source
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Remaining two children of Chicago firefighter die from fire at Montclare home
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Baby boy found dead in South Side Chicago home: police
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot inside vehicle in Greater Grand Crossing, officials say
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Firefighter whose family died in fire at home donates organs so others can live
Chicago, IL2 days ago
16-year-old boy dies after South Side shooting
Chicago, IL1 day ago
1-year-old boy found dead in Grand Crossing Apartment
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Teen hospitalized after being shot in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Ex-Boyfriend Arrested in Fatal Loop CTA Stabbing After Victim Gives Name to Police Before She Dies
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suspect at mall ditched gun, tried to hide from cops in port-o-potty, DuPage County authorities say
Aurora, IL13 hours ago
Near West Side robbery: Woman shot in parking lot, gunman at large
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Man stabbed inside South Side convenience store, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
GoFundMe for Family of Bolingbrook Triple Murder Victims Raises near $10,000 in 48 hours
Bolingbrook, IL2 days ago
2 injured, residents displaced after 2 separate fires damage homes in Buffalo Grove and Green Oaks
Buffalo Grove, IL22 hours ago
Chicago police report 9 armed robberies in under 36 hours on North, Northwest Side
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Chicago firefighter loses entire family in house fire
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Police: 5 people robbed in 10 minutes near University of Chicago campus
Chicago, IL1 day ago
18-year-old shot and killed while riding in car on Chicago's Southwest Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Eight people arrested for burglary, retail theft in three separate incidents in DuPage County
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Oak Park Village Trustee Jim Taglia injured
Oak Park, IL22 hours ago
Person killed after being shot while driving, crashing into another vehicle on Chicago's South Side
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Man fired 2 shots after disarming Chicago cop in Lincoln Park, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Aurora Police Respond In Force At Fox Valley Mall, 2 Arrested
Aurora, IL22 hours ago
Chicago family charged with stealing items from suburban Mariano's
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Husband, wife found dead of suspected overdoses in Washington County home
Addison, IL1 day ago
Thieves break into bank through adjacent building, steal from closed safe: Chicago police
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Mob hitman turned informant Nick Calabrese dies at 80
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy