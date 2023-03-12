Virtually Wander Into This Dark Academia Dream Home For Some Great Decor Inspo

The interiors of this dark academia home are a dreamy space that reminds us of an atmospheric library filled with antique books and lush green plants. If you're looking for decor inspiration that's a little less conventional, this dark academia home might be right up your alley!

The homeowners used black couches, chairs, and white tables and lamps to create a clean look in the living room. The walls are painted in dark gray with hints of light blue at the top corners of each wall, providing contrast between these two colors without making it too overwhelming for the eyes when looking at them straight on or from afar.

In addition to having great furniture pieces, there is also has some beautiful artwork hanging on their walls! The best part about this look is that it's so easy to achieve! You only need creative lighting, bold furniture pieces, and magical touches.

And commenters were totally enchanted.

" So do you need a roomie? I'll leave my kids and husband behind," @ Kay joked.

"I saw that Gandalf staff," @ Chandler Engelhardt noted.

"Is this heaven?" @ CP wondered.

"Wow to everything. Stunning. Where did you adopt that green man from???" @ Preston remarked.

A dark home is cozy; the best way to make it feel inviting is by adding warmth through the wood. Dark wood floors are an excellent choice for this type of space because they add texture and character while remaining neutral enough to complement any color scheme.

If you want to go all out with your wood accents, consider using them in furniture pieces like coffee tables and desks (think: black velvet couch). Alternatively, you can use them as artwork--for example, hanging up a painting or sculpture made from reclaimed lumber!

The key thing about dark academia is that it doesn't have to be super serious--it's all about having fun with your home decorating choices!

